From Retarus, 5 tips to protect your e-mail

So as to identify some measures for companies that want to maintain business continuity even in the presence of computer crimes. In fact, safety is one of the main ones priority of any enterprise. Protecting systems, confidential information and worker safety is a prerequisite for driving growth.

Unfortunately, cyberattacks are becoming more common due to the rapid development of malicious software and lack of in-house expertise to handle these situations. Businesses are well aware of this. According to a study by Accenture, in 2021, 15% of total corporate spending went to protecting the company’s network system. Against this backdrop, Retarus has identified five key factors that companies evaluating cloud-based email security solutions should focus on:

Beware of Social Engineering attacks

Among the most common causes of cyberattacks, we find the so-called “Social Engineering”. Fraudulent methods implemented by hackers whose purpose is to obtain personal information. In the so-called “CEO scams”, in particular, cybercriminals impersonate the CEO of a company, sending fake emails to selected victims within the organization to transfer large sums of money. To protect against this eventuality, companies can use specialized email scanning tools. So as to identify the spoofed sender addresses used for such attacks and promptly warn employees about attempted fraud emails.

Defense against hitherto unknown malware and protect your mail from attacks and threats

When unknown threats, such as ransomware, first appear, they often aren’t immediately filtered out. The longer it takes for them to be detected, the greater their impact on the business. How to counter them? Through the method of sandboxing, powered by AI. It provides computer tests performed on mail attachments in a virtual environment. Where any unusual behavior is checked before delivery to the recipient. Additionally, well-equipped email security providers also provide features like Deferred Delivery Scan.

Countering cybercriminals who have already penetrated the corporate infrastructure

Cybersecurity solutions reliably detect most malware before it even enters the network. But there is no complete protection against attacks. Post-delivery technologies, such as Retarus’ patented “Patient Zero Detection”, identify malware and phishing links in emails that have already been delivered. They also automatically move or delete affected messages. At the same time, the responsible administrator, and possibly also the recipient, are immediately warned not to open the file.

Patient Zero Detection

In this way, the clucky charm of potential damage is drastically simplified. A huge added value for email security and IT security as a whole. An effective cyberthreat prevention strategy should also include a solution for email continuity in the event of a security incident. Or server problems or cloud outages. Failover solutions are constantly active in the background, taking immediate action if the email infrastructure is actually unavailable. they also ensure that corporate email communication continues without interruption.

Precautionary blocking of emails from potentially dangerous countries

In the current political situation, some companies feel the need to isolate on precautionary all messages from certain regions or countries. Either for purely security reasons or due to internal compliance requirements. Special infrastructure services for corporate email allow IT managers to analyze and, if necessary, block all email traffic based on predefined rule sets. Before they even reach the corporate infrastructure.

In particular, country-of-origin (GeoIP)-specific e-mails can be processed. Depending on the configuration, it may be required, for example, to isolate the message in the user quarantine. In addition to geographical origin, it is also possible to recognize the language in the email body and use it for automatic rules.

User education to defeat the “human factor of insecurity”

As with all fraud schemes, the “human factor of insecurity” remains an essential condition for any cyber attack. Companies should regularly educate staff about such attacks. Employees should avoid clicking on links contained in suspicious emails (including unsubscribe links). Or enter passwords or personal data on linked websites or download attachments (malware). Suspicious emails should generally not be answered or forwarded. The best way to educate your staff is to provide concrete examples and increase controls.