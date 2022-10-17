The work will continue with a debate on the role of fintech in support of the Italian entrepreneurial fabric as a model for the growth of SMEs, with a focus on the evolution of the services offered to them: Gabriella Breno, CEO of Prelios Innovation, Antonio Lafiosca, co- founder and Coo of Opyn, Matteo Tarroni, CEO and co-founder of Workinvoice, and Marta Testi, CEO of Elite.

The next focus will concern the ways in which fintech companies can support SMEs with innovative models of both management and data interpretation: Raffaele D’Alessio, Director of the Department of Business Sciences, Management and Innovation systems of the University of Salerno, and Nicola Occhinegro, CEO & founder of Finanza.tech.

The Fintech Day will continue with a round table dedicated to artificial intelligence and the role it can play in profiling the offer of financial services in support of new business models: to discuss this issue – between the type of data to be collected and how to use, issues related to cybersecurity, relationship between artificial intelligence and human intelligence – will be Mauro Cavagna, chief technology and processes officer of the Prelios Group, Marco Corazza, associate professor at the Ca ‘Foscari University of Venice, Stefano Vaninetti, director Cyber ​​Sercurity Sales – South Emea of ​​Cisco, and Roberta Zurlo, chief commercial officer banking & credit of Banca Widiba.

The morning of work will end with three focuses: the first will be centered on the theme of decentralized finance (DeFi) between crypto assets, cryptoinvestments, tokenization, smart contracts, digital currencies and central banks, and will see Roberta D’Apice, director of Legal intervene. Affairs of Assogestioni, Giorgio Gobbi, director of the Milan branch of the Bank of Italy, and Fabio Natalucci, deputy director of the International Monetary Fund; the second will concern the relationship between financial education and fintech, a topic discussed with Patrizia Bussoli, Bachelor’s Degrees Coordinator and Master Executive in FinTech at H-FARM; the last, discussed with Marco Savini, CEO of Big Rock, will focus on the opportunities offered by the metaverse to the financial sector.

Participation is free and free upon registration on the dedicated page.