From Sardinia to Canada, how to use the new Google Maps alert to keep an eye on fires

In another summer marked by wildfires along the Mediterranean Basin, from Greece to Spain, arriving as far as Sardinia (here the latest updates)Google debuted Forest firesa new feature in Maps.

Forest fires it’s what’s called Level, sort of layer that overlays the maps of Maps to show the mountain reliefs, the traffic conditions, the satellite view or precisely the presence of areas affected by flames and smoke.

The areas in light gray and dark gray are those touched by fires and/or smoke

How to use Forest Fires on Google Maps

Activating Levels is simple. From the version of Maps per computer are accessible at the bottom left, from the app at the top right: click, see which ones are available and choose one. Or even more than one, because some are superimposable and in some way cumulative, such as (for example) Relief e Street View con Traffic or with Public transport (but not with both).

Levels are immediately active in the smartphone appwhile on computers they can be activated/deactivated using a selector located at the bottom center of the map, which will change accordingly.

The latest news is Forest fires e Air Qualitywhich can’t be used together but can be useful for inform about the same emergency situation: after activating the first, you can easily see if there are flames around us or even scroll the world map to understand where the active outbreaks are in real time.

At the time of writing, only those are highlighted in Italy in the eastern part of Sardinia: by clicking on the alert, an information sheet opens with the date of the last update, the areas involved, the latest news and some useful links. There are areas of the world (like Western Canada these days) where the data is even more detailed, with a precise surface measurement hit, updates by the hour and also a graphical view of the area covered in smoke and where the air quality is lower than normal.

Air quality in the areas of Canada and the USA affected by the fires

The other alerts, from earthquakes to floods

Forest fires is a useful tool to keep an eye on a dangerous situation that maybe is not far away by us and that you have not noticed, viewable even while you are doing something else.

It is not the only such tool made available by Google through Maps: The company also provides similar warnings about earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, typhoons and tropical storms. In particular, with regard to flooding, since last May the Flood Hub platform is also accessible in Italy, which uses artificial intelligence to estimate how much rain will fall in an area, how much water will flow into a river, whether there will be floods, how big and for how long. He can do it with 7 days in advance. And given the times that run, thank goodness there is.

