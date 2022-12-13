Listen to the audio version of the article

From the launch of probes for companies to the maintenance of satellites in orbit, from experiments in microgravity conditions to the use of drones for medical emergencies, from space-suitable robots to super-lightweight folding solar panels. Up to the data, lots of data collected by satellites and managed by artificial intelligence which makes them usable to help cities and companies on the path of sustainability and management, perhaps with an urban digital twin, but also to make Internet of things systems more efficient and support companies with innovative services.

The versatility and territorial distribution of the Space economy takes shape in the innovation of the ten start-ups of the sector presented in the final Demo Day of Up2Stars, the program to enhance young innovative entrepreneurial realities created by Intesa Sanpaolo together with its Innovation Center.

In the Congress Center of the Città della Scienza in Naples, the ten start-ups selected by a jury representing the industrial reality of the sector were presented, all operating in the economy that revolves around space and in the connected innovative technological sectors, such as space industryl’advanced mobility ei servizi Utm (unmanned aerial vehicles traffic management). The ten realities, coming from all over Italy, with settlements also in the South, had the opportunity to present themselves to investors and companies in the sector potentially interested in investing in innovative projects.

As demonstrated by the success of NASA’s Orion mission, which has just ended, with the prospect of settling on the Moon, but also by the widespread innovation of proven companies and the widespread use of satellites for new businesses, the economy that revolves around space is expanding in a sensitive and continuous way in the name of growth and innovation for the entire production chain.

Italy’s competitiveness in the sector is confirmed by the data on international trade which place our country in fourth place with an export share of 6.9% of the total (average 2015-2019) for an economy which today occupies ninth place with about 3% of global GDP. The sector now has over 280 Italian companies that cover the entire supply chain, from production to satellite services.