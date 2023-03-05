A few days ago it was just a rumor – now it’s official. About a year after its release, From Software announced an expansion for Elden Ring. A lot of information is currently unclear.

The extension is called “Shadow of the Erdtree” and is currently still in development, according to the announcement. Appropriately, From Software has released a first teaser image showing a woman in a white robe riding across a field. The eponymous tree can be seen in the background.

Unfortunately, that’s where the specific information ends. What the content of the expansion will be about and when it will appear is still in the stars. The fans are already busy speculating. The comments say, among other things, that the woman could be Miquella. Miquella is the cursed sister of a boss and could play an important role in the expansion.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

Elden Ring was the game of the year 2022 for many gamers. Just a week ago, the developers gave us an insight into the game’s sales figures. According to this, Elden Ring has sold more than 20 million copies to date. The presented DLC could now boost the sales figures again.

Source: Bandai Namco