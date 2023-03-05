Home Technology From Software announces the first expansion
Technology

From Software announces the first expansion

by admin
From Software announces the first expansion

A few days ago it was just a rumor – now it’s official. About a year after its release, From Software announced an expansion for Elden Ring. A lot of information is currently unclear.

The extension is called “Shadow of the Erdtree” and is currently still in development, according to the announcement. Appropriately, From Software has released a first teaser image showing a woman in a white robe riding across a field. The eponymous tree can be seen in the background.

Unfortunately, that’s where the specific information ends. What the content of the expansion will be about and when it will appear is still in the stars. The fans are already busy speculating. The comments say, among other things, that the woman could be Miquella. Miquella is the cursed sister of a boss and could play an important role in the expansion.

Elden Ring was the game of the year 2022 for many gamers. Just a week ago, the developers gave us an insight into the game’s sales figures. According to this, Elden Ring has sold more than 20 million copies to date. The presented DLC could now boost the sales figures again.

Source: Bandai Namco

See also  Sleep with Pikachu!"Pokémon GO Plus +", which can automatically transfer supplies and cast Poké Balls, will debut in July | TechNews Technology News

You may also like

Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh: Vulnerability allows denial...

In order to catch cheaters, YouTuber experimented with...

Coal and oil will increase CO2 emissions worldwide...

Two Mysterious “Heartbeat Signals” of the Sun Scientists...

VX4000 from voxeljet 3D prints casting cores for...

Green Fun Fact: Today is International Energy Saving...

The woman from Lucerne who hacked US authorities

Automatically restart crashed service

DJI MINI 3 PRO 2023 Enai Farm Cherry...

New figures on the mental health crisis among...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy