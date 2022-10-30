H2 Interactive announced that the Nintendo Switch traditional Chinese version of the action game “From Space (Neon Invader)” developed by Triangle Studios will be officially launched on the Nintendo eShop in Hong Kong on November 3. The supported languages ​​are Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese and English.

From Space (Neon Invaders) is an action game. They don’t swarm with bubblegum cuties, but a myriad of sinister and cunning pink alien monsters who want to take over our planet’s home! Don’t be fooled by their cute and harmless appearance, take up your arms, this planet needs you and your companions to guard and chase away these pink “little monsters”!

■ Game Features

– I’ll make up the head! : If you are confident and brave enough in your own skills, you can try to single out the aliens, but this work is strongly recommended to bring friends together to form a team, after all, everyone gathers firewood and the flame is high. Online mode supports up to four players to form a team online together. Two fists are hard to beat with four hands, not to mention that the opponent is an extremely large army of pink alien monsters.

– Shoot, blow up, dance knives! : You can choose from a huge arsenal of weapons, including bazookas, machine guns, flamethrowers, etc., there is no reason not to blast those alien creatures into the sky! Adjust weapon parameters and configurations according to your own habits, use grenades, mines and other tactical props, players can even use barbed wire to slow down the enemy, set up machine gun turrets to shoot fiercely! Remember to collect post-battle loot, it will be important!

– A special you with special skills! : Whether you are a player who is keen on the defensive or the charge, in From Space (Neon Invaders) you will find a suitable character for the player, these characters have their own unique abilities and use different weapons.

– What are you waiting for, upgrade now! : As you level up, your character will gain more skills and bonuses, making smashing aliens more artistic. In the face of more and more powerful pink monsters, players need to continuously upgrade their levels and hone their skills in order to complete the mission of crushing them. Skill points can be exchanged at any time, even within your squad.

– Apocalypse is so interesting… : The truth is… the alien invasion is really terrifying… terrifyingly fun! The world has become so chaotic that no one will notice what you broke while saving the world.

Youtube Link

Development/Publishing: Triangle Studios/Curve Games/H2 INTERACTIVE

Compatible platform: Nintendo Switch