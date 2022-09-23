Listen to the audio version of the article

Starred chefs, world sport champions, entrepreneurs and CEOs of innovative companies meet and talk about each other, revealing to the public how they have brought their “businesses” to success. These are the personalities chosen to act as testimonials of the corporate storytelling, the main theme of a festival which, in its third edition, will touch two Venetian cities.

Treviso and Venice, respectively on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 September, will host Dialoghi D’Impresa, the festival dedicated to storytelling and corporate culture, promoted by the Ca ‘Foscari University of Venice in collaboration with the Treviso Campus and the Association Ca ‘Foscari Alumni.

This year, Dialoghi D’Impresa will welcome entrepreneurs, managers and students who want to discuss an increasingly topical topic of business narration. Particularly in a phase like this, in which the post-pandemic recovery is threatened by the increase in costs weighing on businesses, Veneto entrepreneurs could seize the opportunity to fill the gap in terms of “the ability to talk about themselves and bring out the own soul », an essential element for the evolution of an entrepreneurial history but still too underestimated.

According to a Mckinsey study, conducted last year on 18,000 professionals in 150 countries, storytelling is a fundamental leadership skill and will be increasingly so in the next decade. “Leaders who share stories are more likely to better align teams, motivate employees, inspire new recruits, and engage customers and stakeholders,” Forbes recalled, taking up the study.

“The work to be done is considerable, especially in some areas of our country, such as Veneto where almost all companies are dedicated to doing and much less to communicating”, explains Andrea Bettini, business narrator and co-curator of the festival .