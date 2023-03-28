Layer by layer to cake happiness: A group of scientists at the Creative Machines Lab at Columbia University in New York wants to conjure up more complex baked goods and confectionery products with the help of computers and 3D printers in the future. According to the latest tests, apple pie, cupcakes or – the most difficult workpiece to date – a cake with a total of seven ingredients can be made in this way.

The special feature of the technique, which engineer Jonathan Blutinger and colleagues describe in a paper for the journal npj Science of Food, is the very precise software control developed by the Columbia team. The focus is on a novel 3D printer capable of producing dishes from seven different ingredients. The only requirement is that the raw material can be turned into a liquid, paste or powder that the 3D printer can output.

Seven ingredients for the layered cake from the 3D printer

For the cake – mind you as a single piece of cake – these included a cookie paste made from American graham crackers, strawberry jam, peanut butter, mashed bananas and Nutella. A glaze came on top. The printing took half an hour, according to a report in the Guardian. Blutinger and colleagues referred to the result as “cheesecake” despite the absence of traditional ingredients like eggs and cottage cheese. “This may not be a traditional cheesecake, but we wanted to print with as many ingredients as possible to demonstrate the capabilities of our technology,” explains Blutinger when asked. A cheesecake refers to a type of layered cake and dessert that is also accepted from the 3D printer. “We could certainly add cream cheese or eggs and printing would still be very possible,” says Blutinger. They have also experimented with ricotta.

The construction of the printed cake: 1. cookie paste, 2. peanut butter, 3. strawberry jam, 4. Nutella, 5. mashed banana, 6. cherry compote, 7. frosting. (Image: Blutinger et al. )

But it took several attempts before the cake was stable. The reason: the layer thicknesses were not optimal and did not provide the necessary rigidity to stay in shape and not to collapse as a piece of cake. Not only was the order in which the ingredients were layered important, but also the correct calibration of the hardware. To determine the extrusion multiplier associated with each material, a reference design of a one inch square box was printed.

Back by Laser

During the final piece of cake printing, a laser was responsible for the “baking process” in the last step. The cookie paste encasing the filling of the piece serves as the “dough” that is heated by the laser. “The baking happens after the paste comes out of the nozzle. A layer is printed, then it’s baked, and so on,” explains Blutinger. Without the ability to cook or bake with lasers at a high level of precision, the possibilities for printing dishes are limited to a few ingredients or foods that need to be cooked at the same heat. “That reduces the range and versatility of our system,” says Blutinger.

The “cooking device” consists of a blue diode that delivers a maximum output power of 13.8 watts at 445 nm with a current consumption of 3 A. For the experiment, however, it was kept at 1.1 to 1.25 A for safety reasons, which corresponded to an output power of around 5 to 6 watts. The spot size was 0.25 inches.

In their paper, Blutinger & Co. describe a world in which you get your food like you would from an espresso machine – including the corresponding business model with capsules for different cooking materials. According to Blutinger, beef dishes, chicken, vegetables or cheese can also be printed. The goal is a device that you can simply put in the kitchen.



