Il project in Kenya he left in July 2021, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the government. To date, Eni made a agreement with 25 thousand farmers and started the collection of croton and cotton seeds. A little over a year after the agreement, the first cargo of vegetable oil for biorefining produced by Eni in Kenya, directed to the Gela biorefinery. This is how the transport and logistics system was launched that will support the value chain in the country, starting with a production of 2,500 tons by the end of 2022, and then rapidly rising to 20,000 tons in 2023.

L’vegetable oil is produced inagri-hub of Makueni, the plant went into production in July 2022, where the squeezing of castor, croton and cotton seeds takes place. They are agri-feedstocks that do not compete with the food supply chain, grown in degraded areas, harvested from spontaneous trees or resulting from the enhancement of agricultural by-products, offering income opportunities and market access to thousands of farmers.

Also in Kenya, Eni is pursuing the collection of used cooking oil (Uco), involving fast food chains, restaurants and hotels. In fact, the company is making economic operators aware of the environmental and health benefits of correct UCO disposal, promoting the culture of recycling and the creation of a value chain that generates income from waste. The first shipments have already arrived in Italy and up to 5,000 tons are expected to arrive in 2023.

Thanks also to these initiatives, Eni will supply its biorefineries in Italy, giving farmers direct access to the market, pending the evaluation for the conversion of the refinery in Mombasa in biorefinery completed. The biorefinery, currently under study, would be the first in Africa to produce biofuels. The initial plan calls for the Mombasa biorefinery to produce 250,000 tons of biofuel – both HVO Diesel and SAF – per year from vegetable oil and used cooking oil. Eni’s goal is to use the existing infrastructure as much as possible.

In addition to the biorefinery, Eni is evaluating the possibility of developing a second generation bioethanol plant (2G). The plant would collect the agricultural waste to convert them into bioethanol, which can be mixed with gasoline to improve fuel performance and quality, as well as sustainability. Kenya imports 1.5 to 2 million tons of gasoline every year. Local bioethanol production would contribute to decarbonisation of the transport sector. Furthermore, Eni is evaluating other ways of using bioethanol, for example as a clean fuel for the home kitchen, instead of coal or other less ecological options. The goal is to create a bioethanol plant in Kenya capable of producing 50 kilotonnes of bioethanol per year.