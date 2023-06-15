Home » From the Colosseum to the Milan Cathedral: how Google’s immersive visualization works
From the Colosseum to the Milan Cathedral: how Google’s immersive visualization works

From the Ponte Vecchio in Florence to Palazzo Pitti, from the Colosseum to the Pantheon, from the Tower of Pisa to the Rialto Bridge in Venice, up to the Duomo in Milan: there are several dozen, divided over 5 cities, the Italian locations where you can try the new Immersive view of Google Maps. The feature, available since June in over 500 places around the world, is based on artificial intelligence and recreates 3D versions of the various places, merging billions of photos and aerial images and also showing how the area changes as the weather conditions change on different days . To try it, simply open the app on your smartphone, choose a place and then, immediately below, click on Immersive View; from there you can zoom, rotate with your fingers and even choose a day in the future to see the weather forecast for that specific place.

by Emanuele Capone

