From the iPhone 15 to the AirPods with USB-C: all the advances on the Apple event of 12 September

The next Apple event will be held on September 12th. The rumors were officially confirmed by the Cupertino company, which issued invitations to the press and insiders. No confirmation, however, of what will be presented, but there is little to guess here: it is the iPhone 15, given that since 2011 the Apple smartphone has been launched every time in September. With only two exceptions: the death of Steve Jobs and the pandemic, which moved the debut to October.

Like every Apple event, this one too has a name: “Wonderlust”, a clever play on words on Wanderlust, “desire to travel” and Wonder, wonder; how to say, “desire for wonder”. And if maybe they won’t be wonders in the sense narrow, the novelties in sight for the iPhone are several, distributed as usual on four models:

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will inherit features and characteristics of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: the A16 Bionic chip, the Dynamic Island and the 48 MP camera.

As already happened last year, therefore the real new iPhone will be the Pro, in its declinations, standard and Max. Which should change like this:

Thinner bezels and slightly curved edges Titanium frame, lighter than current stainless steel A17 Bionic chip, the first 3-nanometer processor in a smartphone Programmable action button instead of mute switch Periscopic zoom (iPhone 15 Pro Max only) Battery life improvements New gray and dark blue colors Increased storage capacity Higher starting price.

The new models are expected to hit stores on September 22, although there is talk of possible delays for the Pro and Pro Max versions.

The rest

Some doubts, however, about the other products: if the new versions of the Apple Watch (the Series 9) and the Apple Watch Ultra seem practically certain, some tweaking to the AirPods headphones, or rather to the case, seems very likely, which should finally be abandoned the Lightning connector to switch to USB-C. The move seems inevitable, partly because it was time for a change (Lightning has existed since 2012), partly because the European Union has established that from next year all electronic gadgets must be rechargeable via USB-C. Even the iPhone, which should switch to the new standard with the version arriving in September. Otherwise those who use Apple’s smartphone and headphones would find themselves having to use two different cables for recharging, a truly grotesque situation (although it certainly wouldn’t be the first time it occurs).

The other products with the proprietary Lightning connector will also switch to USB-C in a reasonably short time: Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and even the iPhone case with battery. All laptops and iPads are already equipped with USB-C, so 2023 could end the era of the Lightning connector forever.

The launch is at 19 Italian time, streaming on the Apple website and YouTube. Italian Tech, as always, will follow the event live from Cupertino with articles, videos and first impressions on new products.

