Home Technology “From the mine to the car” in the exclusive live podcast
Technology

“From the mine to the car” in the exclusive live podcast

by admin
“From the mine to the car” in the exclusive live podcast

From the current “Pathway ReportThe electric car maker Polestar and Rivian show that the automotive industry will exceed the maximum planned temperature increase of 1.5 degrees by a remarkable 75 percent if it continues as before. The days of the combustion engine are numbered and the future is electric. The report also shows that switching to electric cars will not be enough. One must not forget that with e-cars, the largest part of the carbon footprint shifts to the supply chain. So if you want to promote climate-neutral mobility like Polestar, you have to deal with how renewable energies can be expanded and how the supply chains can be made sustainable.

So how can mining, processing and transport of the raw materials be regulated? And how do these supply chains become transparent? Discuss that in this podcast episode, which as Live podcast on March 16, 2023 at the Polestar Store in downtown Vienna was admitted, the following top-class guests:

  • Luise Müller-Hofstede from Circulor – a company that deals with supply chain tracking using artificial intelligence and blockchain
  • Anna Leitner, supply chain expert at the NGO Global2000
  • Univ.-Prof. dr Peter Moser, new rector of the Montanuniversität Leoben

If you liked this episode, give us four or five stars as a rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or requests for future guests, please send us an email at any time to [email protected] .at.

See also  "Core" appears in "Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2"! Accessories are sold separately for your convenience!

You may also like

Linux kernel: vulnerability allows information disclosure

No Go Area: The last generation is not...

A channel shows everyday life in North Korea

Total War: Warhammer III’s Chaos Dwarves DLC also...

How social media fueled the attempted coup in...

FIFA: FIFA 24 will become the new standard...

Media Markt and Saturn: Get a discount of...

Tron: Identity is coming to Switch and PC...

Snagger the snack dispenser from 19.90€ buy cheap...

Shuhei Yoshida Receives BAFTA Scholarship for Distinguished Career...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy