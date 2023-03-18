From the current “Pathway ReportThe electric car maker Polestar and Rivian show that the automotive industry will exceed the maximum planned temperature increase of 1.5 degrees by a remarkable 75 percent if it continues as before. The days of the combustion engine are numbered and the future is electric. The report also shows that switching to electric cars will not be enough. One must not forget that with e-cars, the largest part of the carbon footprint shifts to the supply chain. So if you want to promote climate-neutral mobility like Polestar, you have to deal with how renewable energies can be expanded and how the supply chains can be made sustainable.

So how can mining, processing and transport of the raw materials be regulated? And how do these supply chains become transparent? Discuss that in this podcast episode, which as Live podcast on March 16, 2023 at the Polestar Store in downtown Vienna was admitted, the following top-class guests:

Luise Müller-Hofstede from Circulor – a company that deals with supply chain tracking using artificial intelligence and blockchain

Anna Leitner, supply chain expert at the NGO Global2000

Univ.-Prof. dr Peter Moser, new rector of the Montanuniversität Leoben

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>