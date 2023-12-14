From the stainless Mengoni to Madame: the most viewed music on YouTube in 2023

A recent e interessante studio del Pew Research Center (This) says that just under half (47%) of American teenagers aged between 13 and 17 are online “almost constantly”: the figure is slightly up on last year and is incredibly double what it was in 2015.

And what do American kids who are online do? Of course they watch YouTubeas anyone with a teenager at home knows: Google’s video platform is used daily by 71% of teenagers (77% in 2022), with TikTok slightly behind but growing (58% use it every day, compared to 57% in 2022).

The rankings From Del Piero and Vialli to Meloni and Modi: the 2023 of Italians on social networks by Emanuele Capone 08 December 2023

youtube: NBC video on the attack on Israel

From milkshakes to Gaza: the most loved trends in the USA

In light of these data, it is interesting to understand what do young and very young people who are on YouTube watch and people in general, both in the United States and in Italy.

Let’s start from the USA: the Top Ten of the trends that have worked the most is dominated by the crazy people of the series Skibidi Toilet of the creator DaFuqBoom, each capable of totaling hundreds and hundreds of millions of views; in second place is the history of Grimace Shake by food blogger Cooking With Lynja and third is the war in Israel and Gaza, which is also among the most searched topics on Google in 2023with tons of videos that try to explain what happened and what is happening.

In the rest of the ranking, space also for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (which is also on our video game of the year list), obviously for the movie Barbie, for Mexican music as a whole and also for artificial intelligence. The attention paid to the songs was less than expected, with only the Miley Cyrus which managed to bring its now iconic Flowers in the Top Ten: to date, the video has over 650 million views.

youtube: the video of My Love

The most listened to songs in Italy on YouTube

Music, on the other hand, is the heart of the unique ranking released by YouTube for Italy: for our country there is not an in-depth trend analysis like for the United States (and a dozen other states) but from what we have managed to understand it is a gap that will be filled soon.

The first thing to note is that the 10 most popular music videos on YouTube in Italy in 2023 they are all Italian, a detail that is definitely not obvious: in front of everyone there is Marco Mengoni with Two livesthe video of the song with which he won the 2023 Sanremo Festival. In front of everyone and for a long time, because the song is present in the ranking of the most popular ones on the platform for 44 weeks.

Mengoni has collected just under 100 million views and is followed by Lazza with Ashanother Sanremo legacy (64.5 million views), and from My loveone of the many, many Ligurian catchphrases Annalisa.

They are also in the rest of the Italian Top Ten Mr.Rain con Super heroes (50 million views, again from Sanremo), Blanco and Mina with A bit of joy (35 million) and Madame with The good in the bad (31 million).

@capoema

Share this: Facebook

X

