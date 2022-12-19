There was a time when something that seems simple to us today, such as storing and transporting food, required the construction of amphorae. There was a time when artists were forced to stay and paint in their studios, because outside of those places their colors would dry out. The history of man is studded with attempts, more or less practical, to pack, preserve and transport goods and foods. Inconvenient or extremely expensive solutions, until the discovery of the tin tube, the first prototype of modern packaging.

“Without the tubes of paint there would have been no Cézanne, Monet, Sisley or Pissarro, nothing of what journalists would have called Impressionism”. These are the words of the great French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir. He was right, without ready-to-use oil paints, without the possibility of enclosing pigments in convenient packages, artists would never have been able to leave their studios and would have continued to make portraits and still lifes, instead of starting to represent the world live, en plein air, profoundly transforming our way of thinking about the world around us.

It was an invention, a small tin tube designed in 1841 by the American portraitist John G. Rand that made the difference, triggering a profound cultural revolution.

Since then, packaging has begun to spread overwhelmingly in all fields of our society: artistic, food, medical and personal care, becoming a fundamental element of everyday life.

Just think of the glass bottles of wine, the bag of bread or the aluminum blisters that protect pills and medicines.

As with any self-respecting innovation, packaging has also faced an obstacle course between prejudices and real criticalities, reaching up to today, where it is at the center of the environmental debate.

In the fifth episode of “Progress and Prejudice” all the aspects that have led man to refine techniques and develop technologies to preserve and transport food and goods will be explored. All starting from a small tin tube, a modest discovery that triggered a process of improvement that is still ongoing.

