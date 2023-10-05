From TherapyChat to Therapyside, this is how online psychological support has changed

TherapyChat, a pioneering startup of online psychology in Europe, founded by Alessandro De Sario in 2016, changes name and becomes Therapyside. A rebranding that brings with it a change of approach: Therapyside wants to shift the attention from the technological aspect of the tool to the human and empathetic one, which is the basis of the proposed service.

“In reality we had been thinking about the change for some time, after all chat as a tool characterized us only in the first months of activity, already at the end of 2016 consultations took place exclusively through video calls – he told us De Sario, who is also CEO – Perhaps the explosion of ChatGPT was the driving force that led us to take the step, to avoid misunderstandings”.

Nothing personal against artificial intelligence, on the contrary: “We believe in generative AI, but we don’t think it can replace the psychologist, because it is still very far from the possibility of providing quality therapy. On the other hand, chatbots and AI can be complementary to therapy. We are evaluating some options, which could prove interesting. There is an application that listens to the session and at the end creates the medical record, on which the psychologist can then work, integrating where necessary, but gaining time. We believe that the added value of AI can be especially here.”

Interview The appeal of the young startupper to her peers: “Learn to fail like Elon Musk” by Emanuele Capone 16 September 2023

From food delivery to online psychology

Let’s start from the beginning: De Sario studies in Turin, graduated in Economics from ESCP in Italy, France and England, then moved to London to work in the banking sector. Then he moves to Mexico, where he works for Rocket Internet to launch a food delivery platform. Activity that takes him first to Spain, then to Berlin: “In all these travels I have often thought that I would like to talk about some episodes that happened to me with a psychologist, but with constant travel it was difficult be able to start a journey. And there were no online services.”

And this is how, having acquired the necessary skills to try to launch his own online project, De Sario thought of Therapychat. We are in 2016, the proposal is quite pioneering in Spain, where it made its debut, and in a few months it has gathered support from both the psychologists involved and the patients. The average therapy lasted between 5-6 monthsmore or less like an in-person process, given that it confirms the possibility of providing quality assistance online too.

In 2020 the pandemic acts as an accelerator: “We already had 4 years of experience under our belt and therefore we were ready to respond to new needs – De Sario explained to us – From 2019 to 2020 the numbers grew exponentially, we went from around 100 to more than 900 video calls per day”.

Online therapy

How Therapyside works is simple: you access the platform, it registers us in a few steps and the first information is provided necessary to understand your needs, to access the first free trial session. We start from the choice between individual, couple or minor therapy, then provide some general indications on the type of problem you wish to address.

Currently the system based on the patient’s indications, assigns the psychologist most suitable, among those present (currently there are more than a thousand). And the matching seems to work, considering that only in 3% of cases a change is requested once therapy has started. Soon the patient will be able to choose between three options provided by the system, with the possibility of seeing a short presentation video and reading the professional’s CV.

Il path is established directly between the psychologist and the patient and the platform receives a percentage of earnings of the professional.

First Round Award Astradyne is the best startup of the year by Barbara Gasperini 29 September 2023

Da Therapychat a Therapyside

“With Therapychat we had to work to try to remove it stigma that the therapy carries with it in countries like Italy and Spain and then to make people understand the effectiveness of online therapy – De Sario told us again – Now in some way the work is to make technology disappear, which must remain in the background, as a simple means, to instead give greater relevance to empathy, to human connection, an essential part of the treatment path”.

Furthermore, born as a consumer platform, today Therapyside opens up to companies, who since the pandemic have started to think of therapy as a benefit for employees. Currently only 15% of employees receive support from the company regarding mental health, while 74% would evaluate it positively: “We want to try to cover this gap”.

Present in Spain, Italy and the United Kingdomthanks to a 70% increase in turnover in the last year and thanks to a 9.5 million euro round led by NextChance Invest, which was also joined by Ad4ventures, the venture capital of Mediaset Italia and Mediaset España, Therapyside is ready to invest in improving technology to continue democratizing access to psychological support and provide professionals with a high quality work tool.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

