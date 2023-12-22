From Threads to Medium: what the fediverse is and how it works

From a news aggregator like Flipboard to blogging platforms like Medium and Tumblrup to Threads, the rival of X (the former Twitter) just also arrived in Europe: in recent months there has been an increase in the number of large web companies that have announced their desire to become part of the fediverse.

And so, this decentralized and open source social ecosystem is suddenly experiencing a second moment of fame, almost a year after the term began to circulate in the wake of the interest aroused by its best-known inhabitant: Mastodon, the open source social network which for a short period seemed like it could become the refuge for Twitter users worried about Elon Musk’s new course.

But what is the fediverse? To understand this, let’s first take a step back: the most well-known social networks (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc.) are all centralized and isolated from each other. To follow a Facebook user and communicate with them we must necessarily have a Facebook account, which we can also only use on that platform. What happens on Facebook, simply put, stay on Facebook. And the same goes for all the other major social networks.

In the fediverse, the situation is the opposite: the entities that are part of this ecosystem, such as the aforementioned Mastodon, PeerTube (similar to YouTube), Funkwhale (music streaming), Lemmy (forum) or Pixelfed (image sharing), can all communicate with each other . At the base of these platforms there is a common and open source protocol, ActivityPubwhich allows a Mastodon user to follow a PeerTube user directly from their account, thus seeing the videos appear directly on the Mastodon feed and being able to interact with them from there.

Every application that implements the ActivityPub protocol becomes part of a federated network, which allows you to follow and interact with users from each other via a single platform. Since for decades we have been accustomed to using platforms closed inside a so-called walled garden (fenced in order to prevent communication and the transfer of data from one to the other), the operation of a protocol like ActivityPub, and the way in which the realities of the fediverse communicate with each other, is not very intuitive.

Il The simplest comparison is probably that with emails: the fact of having a Gmail account does not prevent you from communicating with those who have a Hotmail account, because both use a protocol common to all email services (i.e. STMP, the acronym stands for Simple mail transfer protocol). Also the classic World Wide Web is a decentralized reality: each site can link or incorporate elements from other sites, also allowing you to use the browser you prefer for browsing.

The fediverse also allows you to move your account to any other platform federated, also importing or exporting posts and followers. Another important difference is that the fediverse is not managed in a top-down manner, but directly by the community. For example, on Mastodon each user can open their own section (called Instance) independent of all the others, managing it completely independentlydeciding on moderation policies, conditions of use and also paying any management costs (server and other).

Furthermore, the realities of the fediverse are historically attentive to privacy, do not collect data and are free of advertising (Mastodon is supported by user donations). Even from its characteristics it is clear how, until today, this alternative ecosystem has always been a relatively small reality: according to the latest data, Mastodon has around 5 million users members (of which 1.5 million active monthly), while the fedeverse as a whole would reach around 11 million members.

Numbers microscopic compared to the billions of users of Facebook, Instagram or TikTokbut which reflect the spirit and particularity of an environment inhabited mainly by politically active users, by privacy defenders and by those who aim to reinvigorate the original spirit of the internet, counteracting what it has been called surveillance capitalismwhich is the basis of almost all the online services we use every day.

The fediverse should not be confused with metaverse or Web3: the first is based on virtual reality or other immersive experiences and does not provide (at least for the moment) the possibility of moving with a single account from one platform to another and is therefore not federated. Web3 is instead the great project of a new form of Web based on blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Despite the differences, Web3 shares with the fediverse the ideal of decentralization and therefore the possibility of moving, in this case through the blockchainfrom one platform to another with a single account.

Another difference with metaverse and Web3 is that the fediverse, until now, has not been at the center of the attention of technological giants or the largest brands. But how will this world change with the arrival of Threads (over 100 million monthly users), which just a few days ago announced that it was testing integration with ActivityPub? “Meta’s massive infrastructure could help grow and increase the user base of other social networks that use ActivityPub notoriety – we read on Digiday – Nonetheless, users of the fediverse fear that the social media giant will overshadow the smallest realities, bringing with it advertising and therefore a great change in a world that has so far always been devoid of it.”

Some Mastodon users have already threatened to prevent Threads from communicating with their servers and the fear that the arrival of larger companies could distort a world born in opposition to the giants of Silicon Valley is quite widespread. According to what was stated by the manager of Threads (and Instagram), Adam Mosseri, the integration of Meta’s new social network with ActivityPub is, however, just beginning and will still require a lot of time. In short, it is still too early to understand whether the fediverse is moving towards mass adoption, and whether it will be able to sustain success without becoming distorted.

