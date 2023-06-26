From TikTok to the cinema: Khaby Lame tries the big leap

Khaby Lame manages to go viral even when he doesn’t want to. The most followed tiktoker in the world, with 160 million followers, involuntarily made the spectators smile at a charity match full of old glories: from goalkeeper Higuita to Ronaldo “the phenomenon” and Ronaldinho. The latter, during the match which was held in Orlando, reached with a long pass Khaby Lame. But the tiktoker’s ball control was nothing short of disastrous and the commentators were unable to control the laughter.

Khaby Lame’s disastrous stop makes Ronaldinho laugh

“Before the match I had given precise instructions to Ronaldinho – wrote Khaby Lame on his TikTok account commenting on his football performance -. I asked him not to pass the ball to me because I’m only good at running.”

Khaby Lame, on the other hand, has amply demonstrated that he has more talent on his hands. She is famous for the position she takes to emphasize the nonsense videos of the net. Without saying a word, the Senegalese-born content creator conquered the scepter of most followed user on TikToksurpassing the influencer Charlie D’Amelio.

Khaby Lame in Cannes: “A lot of creativity on TikTok but I dream of the Oscar”

Khaby Lame’s popularity will also heat up the Taormina Film Festival. Tomorrow, June 27, the tiktoker will participate in a masterclass organized by actress Bella Thorne entitled “Influential Shorts”. Khaby Lame could present on this occasion her first short film entitled “I am Khabane”which apparently will tell about his life.

