From two columns to three columns, Google plans to adjust the Android tablet exploration page

From two columns to three columns, Google plans to adjust the Android tablet exploration page

According to foreign media 9to5Google reports, Google is planning to adjust the Android Tablet Discovery page (Discover feed). This new change can be seen after the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 runs Google Beta (14.2.7.26).

The existing Android discovery page comes from a new revision of “Google Search” in 2018, which was called a major revision in the past 20 years. Among them, for mobile devices, Google Search added the “Discover” function at that time, so that Users can analyze his searches and habits through algorithms, and actively push news that he may like.

From two to three columns, Google plans to adjust the Android tablet discovery page

Users can enter the “Explore” page and use the “Follow” function to set specific content as the items they follow and track. For example, relevant information such as stock prices, alerts, weather, news, etc. can be displayed here, and the scope of exploration is also allowed to be customized.

From two to three columns, Google plans to adjust the Android tablet discovery page

At present, the original exploration is displayed as two columns, but Google has adjusted the existing two columns to three columns in the new version, and the “Discover”, “Search” and “Favorite” buttons on the left side of the screen, and the “Google” LOGO have all been changed. Moved to the upper left corner to make the page look more compact.

