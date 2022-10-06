For the tenth edition of Maker Fair, Unidata presents two innovative projects that make the home smart, making those who choose it work more easily smartworking and, in line with the attention that consumption requires at a time of strong energy price increases, it presents the applications of LoRaWAN technology which allow you to keep all the main ones consumption under control.

With the spread of the smartworking It is increasingly important to be able to count on a stable, fast and efficient navigation that Unidata offers through an FTTH (fiber to the home) infrastructure, which brings the optical fiber directly to the home, guaranteeing a speed of up to 2.5 Gbps. Among the most interesting applications of LoRaWAN technology for a better provision of services related toInternet of Things (IoT)Unidata presents UniZenner Meter Clouda simple, innovative and economical remote reading and energy monitoring solution created in collaboration with Zenera leading company in the production of measuring instruments for water and energy consumption for the real estate market.

Thanks to the radio module LoRaWAN and the projects developed for the Smart Water Metering, the reading of the water meters and the relative water balance become simple. And network management and a timely search for leaks become more efficient.

With the solution UniZenner Meter Cloud then, checking the consumption of water and heating and having an energy monitoring of your home is possible with a simple click

This is in fact the advantage of smart metering developed in the field ofIoT to measure the consumption of heat, water, electricity and gas and to allow remote management and invoicing of consumption correctly. Thanks to smart meters, the connected smart meters, the user receives precise information on consumption so as to be able to optimize spending on bills and identify the presence of any leaks. Furthermore, they create double communication between the consumer distribution network, so the supplier can contact the user remotely, while the consumer can send the actual readings of domestic consumption to the manager. With countless benefits ranging from higher frequency of meter readings at the awareness of real consumption, from the reduction of reading costs to the immediate detection of any tampering or malfunctions, from the water balance in near real time to the identification of leaks and recovery of lost turnover, from the extension of pressure and flow monitoring in the aqueduct to that of fire-fighting systems and irrigation. And this even when the meters, as generally happens, are located in places such as cellars where many technologies have difficulty operating while that LoRaWANwhich has a great immunity to noise and a high suitability for the collection of data also coming from meters at great distance or depth, proves to be efficient.