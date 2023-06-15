Home » from video game to animated series…
The famous video game Dead Cells, a roguelike metroidvania with over 10 million copies sold, is about to become an animated series. This was revealed by the developers (Evil Empire, part of Motion Twin), together with the animation studio Bobbypills, who also made trailers for the game.

The Dead Cells animated series will consist of 10 episodes of about 7 minutes each. The first teaser trailer – which you find below – shows some scenes of the cursed island where the story takes place, and the headless protagonist who will have to face monsters and dangers.

The teaser trailer of the Dead Cells animated series

The plot of the series will follow the events of the video game, set in a kingdom devastated by a plague created by a mad king. Our headless hero will awaken in a dungeon, from which he will have to escape to discover his fate. Along the way, he will meet allies and enemies, and must save the kingdom from ruin.

The animated series looks like a fairly faithful adaptation to the video game. The developers have in fact declared that they will continue to support the game with new content at least until the end of 2025, which means that the show will also serve to bring back the title released in 2018.

The Dead Cells animated series will initially be released only in France in 2024, on the ADN (Animation Digital Network) streaming platform, but will subsequently also be distributed in the rest of the world.

