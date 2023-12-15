From Vision Pro to Humane’s AI Pin, the 10 products of 2023

The year 2023 that is about to end has been a year devoid of memorable launches for consumer electronics. Apart from Apple’s Vision Pro headset, which however will only arrive on the market in 2024, and even then in limited quantities and at a very high price: more of a proof of concept, in short, than a real product. Tim Cook, when he presented it, spoke of “spatial computing”, as if to say that the interface this time is not a desktop, nor even a small screen, but the whole world: put like this, the Vision Pro could really be the The beginning of a new era of computing. One day perhaps we will look back on 2023 as the year mixed reality began to make its way.

And then there’s the iPhone, but this time not for the incremental improvements in the power of the chip or in the quality of the photographic sector. The fifteenth incarnation of the Apple smartphone is the first to adopt a connector for data and power not designed in Cupertino: under the pressure of the EU, this time there is a USB-C port, a sign that sometimes politics still has the strength to impose choices for the good of consumers, despite the excessive power of the technology giants. Whether this is also good for the research and development of better alternatives remains to be seen, but in the meantime another big change desired by Brussels is expected next year: the opening of the iPhone and iPad App Store to shops third parties. It should encourage competition, but could have negative effects on safety; we’ll see if and how Apple will be able to find a balance point.

For the rest, the wave of generative AI will soon overwhelm hardware too, forcing manufacturers to reinvent smartphones, computers, TVs and gadgets, but also household appliances of all kinds. At the moment we have only seen a few timid hints, in the new functions of Windows that integrates Bing into Office, in Google’s Pixel 8 in some kitchen oven that compiles more imaginative recipes. And in Humane’s AI Pin, a pin that in the manufacturer’s intentions should take the place of the smartphone, focusing everything on integration with ChatGpt. It won’t happen, not now at least.

The products of the year

Apple Vision Pro

by Bruno Ruffilli

The Vision Pro headset was launched in June, but will only go on sale next year, perhaps in March. Yet, in a 2023 dominated by software and services, it is the hardware product that we will remember most. Because Apple has finally faced reality (augmented, virtual, mixed), and it has done so by bringing original and intelligent technical solutions. Like the possibility of entering and exiting the virtual world simply if someone speaks to us, or the minimally invasive and very intuitive interface. The Vision Pro is expensive and not exactly comfortable to wear: it won’t be a success with the public, it won’t sell as much as an iPhone, but it’s not designed for that. More than a product to be used every day, it is a bet: which, as Tim Cook says, opens a new era of information technology, spatial computing. In Cupertino they are giving it their all, and that doesn’t mean they won’t succeed this time too.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9I

by Bruno Ruffilli

Lenovo, which is also the largest PC manufacturer in the world, deserves credit for experimenting a lot with design and functionality. In 2020 it launched the Thinkpad Like two (large) tablets side by side, we could say, but with the power of Intel Core processors. Thin and light, it is easy to use both as a computer and as a tablet (or in the bizarre “tent” mode), although conceptually the idea of ​​a single folding display instead of two separate ones seems more interesting to us, because it allows you to use the screen without solution of continuity. It’s an annoyance with games and movies, but when multitasking it’s like having a workstation with two screens on the go. The Bluetooth keyboard is good, the supplied pen is excellent. It’s not perfect, but promising, also considering the price (from 2,799 euros).

Dyson Zone

by Bruno Ruffilli

It looks like a normal noise canceling headphones, however bulky, but instead it is (also) a personal air purification device. In the pavilions two micromotors suck in air from outside to push it through a double filter and then convey it into two ducts through which it reaches the nose and mouth.

Dyson Zone, the first wearable from the English company, thus isolates it from the outside world: no sounds, no noises, no smells, no chemical agents or pollutants; perfect for traveling by subway or plane, and for putting a sidereal distance between those who use it and the rest of humanity. It takes courage to propose a product like this: it works well (more as a headset than an air purifier), but use in everyday life is complicated at best, and so there are very few of them around, while the price collapsed: from 959 euros to 699 in just 4 months.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

by Bruno Ruffilli

For years, Google smartphones have used a single lens for the photographic sector, masterfully bridging the hardware limitations with software: today, however, the Pixel 8 Pro has three, like the top of the range models from almost all other manufacturers . But here too computational photography is pushed to the max, with a never-before-seen level of image processing. The Pixel 8 Pro (and even the cheaper Pixel 8) takes photos that don’t exist. He records many images at very short intervals, and isolates some details from these: who has their eyes open, who is smiling, who is looking towards the camera. Then he combines them into a perfect photo, but non-existent in reality: no one laughed along with the others, there were certainly those who had their eyes closed, someone was looking elsewhere. The day will come (soon) when AI will radically change the way we use smartphones, but Mountain View is one step ahead of the rest.

Leica M11-P

by Bruno Ruffilli

The Leica M11-P is a camera for professionals, with a 60 MP BSI CMOS sensor, 256 GB expandable internal memory, triple resolution technology and Maestro III processor. It was born with a specific task: to fight manipulation, fake news, the inventions of generative AI. For this reason, it records the Content Credentials in the metadata right from the acquisition phase and guarantees the authenticity of the image by encrypting the information with a special chip. The authenticity of the photos and any manipulations can be verified by anyone on the contentcredentials.org/verify website. Other manufacturers had already tried, but the standard adopted by Leica could be successful: it is part of the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), created by Adobe in 2019, which today has almost 2,000 members, including AFP, Associated Press, BBC, Getty Images, Microsoft, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal and others.

Humane Ai Pin

by Andrea Nepori

An intelligent, internet-connected lapel pin, capable of receiving and sending messages, or searching the internet for answers to any question. It’s called Ai Pin and it’s the wearable device that, according to Humane, a startup run by two former Apple employees, is a candidate to replace the smartphone. The Pin runs a system based on generative artificial intelligence equipped with an intelligent assistant to communicate with. There’s also a sci-fi movie detail: a laser that projects an ephemeral interface onto the palm of your hand to control basic functions by moving your fingers.

The marketing machine is in full swing, but the leap from pocket to lapel is not a given. Speaking to an AI in public is still a widespread taboo (how many talk to Siri and Alexa on the train or bus?) and the price is for a few: $699 plus a $24 monthly subscription for 4G. Who knows if we will ever see it in Europe.

Bluetti EP760

by Andrea Nepori

In recent years, the increase in the cost of energy and the drop in the prices of solar panels have favored the development of alternative solutions for domestic energy storage and independence from the home grid. In 2023, the Chinese Bluetti presented the EP760, a modular storage system that allows you to store up to 19,840 Wh of energy. This capacity can not only guarantee the total independence of a large home but also of offices or small business headquarters. The system can be placed indoors or outdoors, coupled with existing solar systems or used for peak load transfer if connected to the public grid. The EP760 is also equipped with an inverter capable of delivering a peak power of 7600W at 230V, suitable for simultaneously powering several household appliances. List prices from 9,087 euros (but there are many discounts) with two B500 batteries included.

Teenage Engineering EP-133 KO II

by Andrea Nepori

Over the last twenty years, the Swedish company Teenage Engineering has made itself known on the global market with electronic instruments that combine high technology with a retro-minimal industrial design.

Synthesizers like the OP-1 have created a new market and conquered musicians such as Bon Iver, Jean Michel Jarre and Depeche Mode. For everyone else there was only one problem: the very high price. However, the latest model launched by Teenage Engineering, the EP-133 KO II sampler, goes against the trend. It costs 349 euros and includes advanced sampling functions, excellent audio quality, Midi in and out for playing with a keyboard, audio input and output, microphone and speaker, and obviously a sequencer to create tracks. Not only that: it is also a small masterpiece of UX and design, thanks to a look halfway between the first Walkman and Dieter Rams’ Braun masterpieces.

LG Stanbyme

by Andrea Nepori

Was a 27″ smart TV mounted on a stand with wheels needed? Probably not, but we expect everything from the country that gave us Gangnam Style and Squid Game. And in fact LG did it anyway: it’s called StanByMe (sic) and it’s a smart monitor with touchscreen that can be wheeled around the house or outside like a convenient IV pole. Grins aside, it’s a nice idea: the design adapts well to any decor, the base contains a battery that lasts up to three hours (sorry for Martin Scorsese fans), the WebOS system works great and the monitor can be also rotate vertically. It’s a shame, however, that the display is only Full HD 1080p, an unacceptable resolution at this price (1,190 euros). LG offers excellent TVs with double the inches and 4K OLED panels at lower numbers. If you prefer image quality to wheels, the choice is very simple.

Sonos Era 300

by Bruno Ruffilli

With the sole exception of the HomePod, designed specifically for Apple Music, until now there were no single speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos and spatial audio. But in 2023, first the Sonos Era 300 (499 euros) was presented, then the JBL Authentics 500 (629 euros), a sign that a future exists for this format, at least according to hardware manufacturers and streaming platforms. Of the two models, the Sonos is smaller, integrates more easily into the home, although obviously it sounds less loud. No concession to nostalgia, but a linear and new design, which hides 4 tweeters and 2 woofers to manage low frequencies, plus a system that corrects the interaction with the environment in real time to obtain the most linear frequency response possible . Result: a sound that fills the room, is clear and never tiring. The Sonos app is excellent, the availability of connections with other devices is wide.

Share this: Facebook

X

