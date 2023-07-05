From work to leisure: summer in freedom with wireless music

Listen to the audio version of the article

Headphones and earphones: summer has finally blossomed and among the many opportunities for recreation there is certainly also playing sports or getting a tan while listening to music or podcasts without the hassle of cables to connect to your smartphone. The activities that lend themselves to the use of wireless audio devices are certainly not limited to personal well-being and also embrace the gaming and professional spheres. The non plus ultra, as always when it comes to a tech gadget, would be to have the best performance (and therefore sound quality) and a satisfying user experience at a competitive price. Impossible goal? Almost. The purchase of headphones or earphones goes through a long sequence of questions that should be answered before entering the store or giving the last click in an online store. The option of asking the ChatGpt on duty to find the ideal product on our behalf, given the experiments conducted so far, does not seem to be the smartest way. It is therefore better to start from knowing what you are looking for and from some technical characteristics to take into consideration.

Earphones and headphones, the news

Photogallery 6 photos

View

One of the first distinctions to pay attention to, speaking of headphones, is between the “on ear” and “over ear” models: the former have smaller and basically lighter pavilions, which rest on the ears covering only a part of them; the latter instead adopt pavilions that envelop the ear inside them, favoring the reduction of external noise and paying the price (on the other hand) in terms of size and weight. The choice, as we said, is directly linked to needs: those looking for perfect audio for pleasure will aim for high-end models with advanced options (manageable from the mobile app) to adjust sound reproduction, those who buy headphones for work above all, he will have to look at comfort, quality of communication and the presence of microphones capable of eliminating background interference. For gaming enthusiasts, the priorities are usually an immersive and clean sound and comfort of use for longer gaming sessions. A plus common to all models is the battery life, normally extended to several hours: it is good to know, however, that the autonomy of a wireless headset can vary significantly (from a few hours to several dozen) and therefore the support of fast charging that takes just a few minutes to restore enough energy for a few hours of use. Which brands of wireless headphones make the most sense to focus on? The list of candidates is really long, it includes specialists in the audio world (Jbl, Sennheiser, Beats, Jabra, Bose, Skullcandy, Shure) or brands known to the general public (such as Sony, Technics, Philips, Bang & Olufsen and Apple itself ) ranging between colors and aesthetics that start from the classic arched and double pavilion design to propose solutions increasingly oriented towards the “cool object” genre, as all tech gadgets want to be, obviously including mobile phones.

For those who enjoy jogging, outdoor sports or even gym workouts, the convenience of a Bluetooth and wireless headset is priceless. The main peculiarities of these devices, in addition to the sound quality and the type of device itself (with rubber sheath for total insulation or hybrid solutions to be able to listen to what is happening in the outside world), generally respond to characteristics of stability make them anchored to the ears when the body is in motion, to the comfort of wearing them for a prolonged time, to the qualities of resistance and impermeability that allow their use even in the rain or, in some cases, even for swimming. For those who don’t have particular competitive ambitions and are looking for a wireless headset for which to spend little, the risk is instead to get lost in the vastness of the offer available and to pick badly among the “low cost” products (under 100 euros to be clear) available. So pay attention to parameters such as support for high-definition audio formats and noise cancellation functions (now a must even on cheaper products) or battery life, usually in the order of 5/6 hours and extendable to whole day thanks to the charging cases. Which brands to consider? Here too the list is long: from Sony to Jbl, from Samsung to Jvc, from Jabra to Soundcore, from Bose to B&O to get to the proposals of smartphone manufacturers such as Oppo, Xiaomi and Huawei, without forgetting Apple’s AirPods.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

