From zero to 4.5 billion in turnover. Brief history of the Onlyfans phenomenon (and its rich owner)

Onlyfans is among the fastest growing technology companies in Europe. The numbers say it. This is assured by analysts who look with interest at a company that continues to grow by double digits year after year. It’s not a listed company, but the numbers delivered to the Company House, the UK business register, seem to photograph a business in great health.

What is Onlyfans and what the numbers of 2022 say

Onlyfans is a social network, but with rather unique characteristics. It is a platform that puts content creators and users in direct contact. The former offer their content to the latter exclusively. The latter pay the former fees. Sometimes quite lavish. Any type of content is legal. There is no censorship, as long as it’s not something illegal. As a result Onlyfans has become famous mostly as a porn content platform. More or less soft. More or less cheap. In the past he also tried to detach himself from that sector, only to then reconsider. Too profitable.

Just be 18 and you’re faced with a market of 3 million content creators. And in 2022 alone, around 5.6 billion registered payments arrived. For a total turnover of the company that has exceeded 4.5 billion and profits that have risen from 432 to 525 million. While the owner of the company, the Ukrainian Leonid Radvinsky, 41, received 338 million in dividends last year alone.

Onlyfans: 240 million users. 3.1 million content creators

All indicators of the subscription service used mainly by sex workers look positive. Onlyfans has a 20% year-on-year growth rate. Since 2019. All the indicators are growing, especially that of users and creators: 240 million the former, 3.1 million the latter. Both grew 50% year over year. Hard to average how much a content creator is. But evaluating collection and turnover, net of management costs for a site of that size, it is not difficult to hypothesize that it could be a figure close to 150,000 euros a year.

It has been said that OnlyFans’ numbers make it one of the fastest growing technology companies in the UK and Europe. One of the most interesting data delivered is that in 2022 the company for the first time recorded more than half of its revenues generated by services other than subscription, such as tips, paid content on demand and private messaging. A decent ecosystem seems to have created behind the platform. Made of a rather strong bond between content creators and users.

The boom of the pandemic. But Onlyfans continues to grow even after that

OnlyFans is best known for trading and selling pornographic content. It is no mystery, nor does society hide this acquired nature over time. The boom came during the pandemic years. A boom that has affected the entire online porn industry. But once the Covid-19 restrictions are over, the British company seems to be the only one in the sector to have maintained the same growth rates.

Leonid Radvinsky had in 2019 an insight into the role of creators who made him rich. In that year he bought OnlyFans for a few tens of thousands of dollars from Guy and Tim Stokely. Father and son had started it two years earlier with an investment of £10,000 ($12,500).

Their initial idea – says the BBC – was to make it a platform for small private shows, linked above all to the music and entertainment industry. It didn’t work very well. And after some trying they would decide to sell everything to Radvinsky.

Radvinsky’s Onlyfans insight

Until then, a little-known name in the US digital economy, on LinkedIn we read that he was mainly involved in the creation of software and cryptocurrencies. A few small investments in digital companies, even in sites related to the world of porn, and little else.

Onlyfans was supposed to be one of his small investments. Hence the intuition to make something different with it. Selling porn content changes everything. The pandemic accelerates the growth process. Today Onlyfans is a global phenomenon. Which brought Radvinsky’s personal assets to be worth around 3 billion.

Despite the rather open and open nature of his platform, Radvinsky doesn’t give many interviews. He says he donates “a large amount of time, effort and money to non-profit causes” (BBC) such as charities and technology initiatives.

Of himself on LinkedIn he says he is “an avid reader always ready for a game of chess and is an aspiring helicopter pilot”. Today he lives in the United States, in Florida His parents moved to Chicago when he was still small. His companies, and the holding company that controls them, are also based in the United Kingdom.

Chess, helicopters and support for Ukraine

The idea of ​​linking Onlyfans to porn came to him from his business as an entrepreneur. Before Fenix ​​- the holding company in which Onlyfans is – he founded a website business called Cybertania. The company has been offering users password links to content, including pornographic content, since the late 1990s. Prior to buying OnlyFans, he was also the owner of a successful adult webcam business.

Elements that then made OnlyFans become a small empire under the leadership of Radvinsky. Though as of late no longer only associated with adult content (aka, over 18s). On the platform you can find fitness experts, guitar teachers, Brazilian JuJitsu. Perhaps a little less profitable than the parent category of the platform.

Certainly all profitable for Radvinsky. Born in Odessa, he is quite active as a financier of Kiev. Through his companies, he has made substantial donations to relief efforts in Ukraine, mostly using cryptocurrencies; according to CoinDesk, in 2022 alone he donated over $1.3 million.

