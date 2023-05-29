Home » Front load washing machine style game? SEGA announces that it will make a backpack “maimai DX” in the shape of the “maimai” machine – Bahamut
SEGA announced on its official Twitter a few days ago that it will produce a backpack “drum washing machine style game backpack (ドラム type washing machine wind ゲーム type リュック)” with the theme of its large-scale video game music game “maimai DX”.

“maimai DX” is the latest work in the “maimai” series of large-scale video game music games released in 2012. It features an interface composed of a circular touch screen set upright and buttons surrounding the screen, allowing players to follow the music rhythm and screen instructions Swipe and tap input to play.

Since the shape of the “maimai DX” machine is very similar to a drum washing machine, the official has used this as a reference many times. When the UFO Catcher Online claw machine department released the “drum washing machine style backpack” scenery, SEGA’s official Twitter also posted a comparison post, mocking its own game as a “drum washing machine style music game”. After discussing with the person in charge of SEGA UFO Cacher Online, it is now announced that it will follow up with the production of a “maimai DX” machine-themed backpack, and announce the design draft that the manufacturer rushed out overnight.

This is not a game console, it is a real front load washing machine style backpack

SEGA’s official Twitter came to join in the fun, saying that “maimai DX” is a drum washing machine style music game

In the end, the two sides came up with a drum-type washing machine-style gaming backpack

At present, SEGA has not yet determined the specific launch time of this interesting product.

© SEGA

