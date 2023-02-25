The job market does as each of us does after the pandemic: it adapts, looks for solutions, tries to understand if something can still be anticipated with an adequate approximation. He knows that technology is needed, but that it must be optimized and integrated. And there is no one-size-fits-all solution. To help companies find their own, with the aim of accelerating and supporting digitalisation, “Frontiere” was presented in Rome. It is an innovation hub that arises from the union of companies already operating on the market: Alan Advantage, GreenVulcano Technologies and Hueval.

A widespread hub, it could be called by borrowing the terminology of the tourism sector. For now, an office has been inaugurated in Rome, to which a Design Center will be added in 2024. The laboratory, the Innovation and Development Center of the new reality, is located in Naples.





Adaptability of the labor market, it was said: “We are convinced that in the world of new professionals, remote working was born with the pandemic to remain. In this sense, but focusing on the national territory, we already have collaborators in all places in Italy, but we also need periodic social relations” replies Alfredo Adamo, Chief Executive Officer of Frontiere.

The two headquarters in Rome will serve this purpose, “equipped for the purpose also with the involvement of partners, customers, guests and so on, as will also happen in the Naples laboratory”. In the future, workshops, events and work sessions will also concern the offices – “more commercial for now” – in Milan and Turin.

Even if the involvement will not be on a daily basis, Adamo underlines the importance of the meeting as a vector of new ideas and projects: “If we talk about hubs like the Design Center, it is what we think of as the place where scientists and technologists can contaminated by humanistic figures. And viceversa. I’m not talking about full time, but about sessions. Our strategic objective is also the involvement of exponents of Californian big tech, for mutual inspiration in design”. Physicality yes, but when needed it is “linked to the concept of welcome and contamination, therefore managed and animated appropriately”.

Among Frontiere’s objectives is an expansion of hiring: 100 new posts within three years (to join the hundred already in the workforce). This, speaking of forecasts, to bridge the discrepancy between job demand and supply, which at the moment would concern 46.4% of the profiles sought (Excelsior data, 2022). Among the figures needed are Data Strategists, Artificial Intelligence Designers, Machine Learning Engineers, Blockchain Specialists, Digital Artists for Web3, Cloud Architects, and Innovation managers.

Returning instead to Italian companies, what are the urgencies? According to Alfredo Adamo, the primary needs are “efficiency and the possibility of structuring new organizational methods of operation”. “We are in a period in which jobs are changed much more often than in the past – he replies – Improving the internal environment and allowing employees to use technologies that help them work better, taking care of their welfare, is one of the key elements , in our opinion, for Italian companies”.

With respect to the possibility that companies adopt technologies, the advice (dispassionate or not) is that “there is a reality like Frontiere, which from A to Z, end to end, allows us to understand from time to time what the cultural gap is within society, before plunging headlong into the adoption of technologies”.