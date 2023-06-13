Frontiers of Pandora will be released later this year

Ubisoft has released more information about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The game also now has an official release date.

Image: Ubisoft

Avatar fans have every reason to be happy at the moment. Not only that new films are finally coming to the cinemas, there is also a suitable video game in the starting blocks. The action-adventure “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” will have a large open game world, typical of Ubisoft, and should tell an independent story that is not directly related to the events of the films.

We slip into the role of a Na’vi who was kidnapped at a young age by the military company RDA and trained for their purposes. Fifteen years later she is free and suddenly has to find her way as a stranger in her true home Pandora. At the same time, it is important to protect one’s own people from the dangers of the RDA. You can check out the released gameplay trailer here:

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party. YouTube privacy policy If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated. View YouTube content

In the first-person perspective we can explore the fantastic world of Pandora and use different weapons for combat. From simple bows to modern rocket launchers, everything is included. Of course, there are also typical mounts with which we can make the skies (un)safe.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC. And this year. The release of the game is planned for December 7th, 2023. Interested parties can already pre-order the game. The standard version for the PC costs 69.99 euros. A Gold Edition including Season Pass costs 109.99 euros and an Ultimate Edition with additional bonuses costs 129.99 euros.

What: Ubisoft