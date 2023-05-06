FRRouting compromised: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for FRRouting. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security notice for FRRouting on May 4th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product FRRouting Project FRRouting <= 8.4 are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Forescout Vedere Labs Vulnerability Research Report (Status: 03.05.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Safety notice for FRRouting – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.5.

FRRouting Bug: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

FRRouting (FRR) is a free and open source internet routing protocol suite for Linux and Unix platforms. It implements BGP, OSPF, RIP, IS-IS, PIM, LDP, BFD, Babel, PBR, OpenFabric and VRRP, with alpha support for EIGRP and NHRP.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in FRRouting to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-43681, CVE-2022-40318 und CVE-2022-40302 traded.

Systems affected by the FRRouting vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

FRRouting Project FRRouting <= 8.4 (cpe:/a:frrouting:frrouting)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Forescout Vedere Labs Vulnerability Research Report vom 2023-05-03 (04.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.forescout.com/blog/three-new-bgp-message-parsing-vulnerabilities-disclosed-in-frrouting-software/

For more information, see: https://github.com/FRRouting/frr/pull/12043

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for FRRouting. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/04/2023 – Initial version

