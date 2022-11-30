Home Technology Fruit fans are listening to these songs! Apple Music 2022 Annual Ranking Released- Free Electronic Newspaper 3C Technology
Apple announced the Apple Music 2022 annual list. (Picture/Flip Apple Music)

Apple has revealed the Apple Music 2022 rankings, including Top Songs, Top Shazam Songs, Top Fitness Songs and Most Read Lyrics.

The hit song of the year was ranked No. 1 by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “STAY”. Since its release in 2021, the song has never dropped out of the Top 100 list.

In addition, hip-hop continues to dominate the top hits charts, with 32 of the year’s top 100 songs, followed by pop music with 23.

Apple Music’s annual hit song ranked first by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “STAY”. (Picture/Flip Apple Music)

The most read lyrics list is topped by “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the original soundtrack of the Disney movie “Full House”; 29 of the 100 songs on the list are not in English.

British DJ Joel Corry’s “Head & Heart (feat. MNEK)” atNo. 1 on the fitness song charts.

Shazam identified the number one song as “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” by Elton John and Dua Lipa.

