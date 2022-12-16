It is super convenient to give gifts at the end of the year and can be bought around the corner! The App Store physical card has a limited time limit of two weeks plus 10% reward Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and paid apps are all applicable

There are so many parties at the end of the year, and gift giving has become a situation that will be encountered in every occasion. You don’t need to worry about having no ideas or no time to choose gifts. You can buy App Store cards to solve problems at ubiquitous Uni-President supermarkets and Family Mart convenience stores. The most practical gift of convenience.

Not only can it be used for subscription services launched by Apple, including Apple Music, game platform Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and iCloud cloud storage space, the amount can be deposited and withdrawn in advance and deducted monthly from Apple ID; all paid apps on the App Store It can be used for purchase, so that the gift recipient can decide how to use it. From now until December 27, any purchase with a denomination of $1,000 or more will receive a 10% reward. With face, good reputation is enough at once.

How to use it on Apple Music?

Subscribe to Apple Music $150 per month, directly deducted from the account through the App Store physical card, enjoy more than 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists selected by editors, support Dolby Atmos’ spatial audio and fidelity Compress audio to unleash amazing sound quality, and subscribe to listen on all your Apple devices.

Now update iOS 16.2 and experience the newly launched “Apple Music Singing” function. It is not a problem to be the lead singer, duet, or challenge the harmony. Immediately click on the “Mandarin Pop” K song list, Tiantuan Mayday, King Jay Chou, Zhang Huimei, the queen of heaven, and those songs on the KTV charts can sing. If you don’t go out in wet and cold weather, you can sing in the box immediately.

How to use it on Apple Arcade?

The most comfortable gaming experience is the subscription-based gaming platform launched by Apple. You can play all the games on the platform with one payment per month. There are no ads and no extra charges. It is super fun to break through and unlock.

Apple Arcade not only includes many award-winning masterpieces such as “Monument Valley”, “Oceanhorn 2” and “LEGO Smash Bros.”, but also the App Store’s best-selling games. This month’s new game “Jelly Car Worlds” brings a super cute and funny experience. Players will control a car made of jelly, use the characteristics of jelly and various imaginable abilities to find the exit in the level, cooperate with the “Q bomb” The visual and sound effects created are definitely a great mini-game that you want to empty out at the end of the year.

App Store Card Redemption Method:

After purchasing the App Store physical card, open the App Store App on the logged-in Apple ID device, tap the user’s photo button, select “Redeem Gift Card or Code” and redeem the 16-digit code on the back by entering or scanning the camera. Receive a 10% reward redemption code for the extra code sent by SMS.

The maximum denomination of each physical card is $6,000, and this event is limited to extra rewards. Each mobile phone number can be rewarded up to three times, which is equivalent to a maximum of $1,800 reward points. Next year’s game tuition fees and annual fees for Pro-level photo editing apps will be directly earned !

This article is the most cost-effective for fruit fans to buy! The App Store physical card has a limited time limit of two weeks and a 10% reward event is coming!