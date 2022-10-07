Home Technology FSP launches a new generation of ATX 3.0/PCIe 5.0 power supplies to support the latest RTX 40 series GPUs, starting at 850W
FSP announced the launch of the next-generation ATX 3.0/PCIe 5.0 power supply, equipped with a new 16Pin 12VHPWR interface to support NVIDIA’s latest GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. FSP said that these new power supplies have been designed in close cooperation with Intel, focusing on improving power efficiency and reliability, designed to meet the higher power requirements of the latest hardware, and tailored for the best performance of next-generation platforms of.

First to market was the HYDRO G PRO series, followed by the HYDRO PTM PRO series, the HYDRO GT PRO series, and the HYDRO PTM X PRO series. These ATX power supplies range from 850W to 1200W with Gold or Platinum efficiency. FSP will also launch the DAGGER PRO series with SFX specifications later in the fourth quarter of this year, meeting the SFX 12V V4.0 and PCIe 5.0 specifications. In addition, released alongside the DAGGER PRO series is the HYDRO Ti PRO series, which achieves titanium energy efficiency.
With the exception of the HYDRO Ti PRO series and DAGGER PRO series, which will appear later in the fourth quarter of 2022, the cheapest of these power supplies is the HYDRO GT PRO series 850W, with a suggested retail price of $149.9 (about RMB 1066.69), The most expensive is the HYDRO PTM X PRO series 1200W, with a suggested retail price of $299.9 (about RMB 2134.09).

