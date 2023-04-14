Home Technology Ft: Musk prepares an AI start-up competitor to ChatGPT
Technology

Ft: Musk prepares an AI start-up competitor to ChatGPT

by admin
Ft: Musk prepares an AI start-up competitor to ChatGPT

ServiceThe Financial Times writes it

Elon Musk is working on the launch of an artificial intelligence start-up capable of competing with the maker of ChatGPT OpenAI. The Financial Times reports it

Elon Musk is working on the launch of an artificial intelligence start-up capable of competing with the maker of ChatGPT OpenAI. The Financial Times reports it.

Twitter owner Musk is putting together a team of AI researchers and engineers and is also in talks with some investors from SpaceX and Tesla about investing in his new venture.

A group of AI experts and industry executives, including Musk, recently called for a six-month break in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

Amazon lands in artificial intelligence and challenges Microsoft and Google

According to the news site Business Insider earlier in the week, Musk secured thousands of graphics processing units — systems that power the high-powered computing needed for tasks like artificial intelligence and high-end graphics.

Find out more
See also  NASA teamed up with MIT to make oxygen on Mars with a successful efficiency comparable to the "interstellar immigration" of trees. Is it not far away? | NASA | MIT | Mars | Oxygen Production | Trees |

You may also like

Soundcore Motion X600 buy cheap from 150€ (04/2023)

Sony makes a strategic investment in Raspberry Pi...

Tech Diary — April 13, 2023

Samsung push folding screen Tablet this year? Galaxy...

Samsung Galaxy A54 test conclusion after 3 weeks...

Cherry Xtrfy Named Official Gear Partner of Team...

Hoverboard: Is a driver’s license necessary?

How to airdrop photos from your iPhone to...

Mi Band 8 will be officially released next...

The sounding TV flagship from Sony

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy