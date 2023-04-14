Listen to the audio version of the article

Elon Musk is working on the launch of an artificial intelligence start-up capable of competing with the maker of ChatGPT OpenAI. The Financial Times reports it.

Twitter owner Musk is putting together a team of AI researchers and engineers and is also in talks with some investors from SpaceX and Tesla about investing in his new venture.

A group of AI experts and industry executives, including Musk, recently called for a six-month break in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

According to the news site Business Insider earlier in the week, Musk secured thousands of graphics processing units — systems that power the high-powered computing needed for tasks like artificial intelligence and high-end graphics.