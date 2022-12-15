Home Technology Ftx, a collaborator of Bankman-Fried had denounced the improper use of the funds
Days before FTX’s bankruptcy, one of Sam Bankman-Fried’s closest executives tipped off Bahamian authorities about possible misuse of exchange funds. Ryan Salame, the former co-CEO of Ftx Digital Markets, told island regulators on Nov. 9 that clients’ assets had been transferred to Alameda Research to “cover financial losses” at the trading firm, as appears from the court documents. Salame further said that only three people were able to authorize such a move: Bankman-Fried, former engineering executive Nishad Singh and FTX co-founder Gary Wang, according to court documents.

Salame told the executive director of the Securities Commission of the Bahamas in a conference call that “such transfers were not permitted and therefore could constitute embezzlement, theft, fraud or other crime,” the documents released by the FT read. The revelation prompted a request from Christina Rolle, the executive director, to the local police commissioner for an investigation, according to emails included in the court documents.

