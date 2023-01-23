According to a report shared a few days ago by TokenInsight, the ranking of volumes and usage of crypto exchanges has changed significantly after the FTX crash. Indeed, it was normal for this to happen: someone had to take the market shares of the platform founded by Sam Bankman Fried.

The Rise of Bitget

For example, what the report points out is that the market share of the trading platform Bitget increased dramatically to 11%, marking the largest market share growth in the crypto derivatives industry. At the end of 2022, the total daily open interest of the top 10 exchanges was down 27.1% from January and 41% from the peak reached in April of the same year. Thus the exchange has come to total 8 million registered users in over 100 countries globally, despite the poor market sentiment after the failure of FTX and the so-called crypto winter.

2022 has in fact been one of the most difficult years for the sector, having seen several projects fail such as the Terra LUNA ecosystem, Celsius, BlockFi and the aforementioned FTXresulting in the loss of over $2 trillion from the crypto market.

Bitget has seen an increase of more than 300% in total transaction volume, thanks to the popularity of copy trading products and crypto futures. The platform’s flagship offering, One-Click Copy Trade, as of December 2022, has attracted more than 80,000 traders and over 338,000 followers with more than 42 million profitable trades, leading the industry in the copy trading market.

The growth of DEXs

As pointed out earlier, decentralized wallets and exchanges are also increasing their expansion as users are starting to prefer non-custodial solutions to prevent their funds from being lost as in the case of FTX. Again in the TokenInsight report, in fact, it is underlined that DEXs have reached a market share of 3% reaching a value of 1.33 trillion dollars during 2022 in terms of trading volumes.

Bitcoin forecast for 2023 in the short term

The failure of FTX had also led to a sharp drop in the prices of Bitcoin and all other cryptocurrencies, but recently the scenario is changing and the market seems to be recovering. According to an analysis by Gracy Chen, managing director of Bitget, in the next 1-3 months, after completing the pullback from $21,000, BTC still has the potential to continue rising. On the weekly chart, important resistance levels are found around $25,000, $31,000 and $35,000. If these resistance levels are effectively broken, it will open up short-term wealth effect and upside space for various industries, and the overall environment will be very supportive for users and project parties.

As for the medium term, however, Chen argues that in the next 4-9 months the market is expected to continue to be volatile. The main reason is that the current rally is more of a rebound than a reversal, and the market is still a bear market. However, it has moved from a deep bear market to a volatile bear market. Exiting the bear market requires an external stimulus to liquidity, such as an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The earliest expected date for interest rate cuts is probably late Q4 2023 or after 2024. Therefore, once the short-term hike ends, BTC is likely to return to around $20,000 and remain volatile.

In the long run, again, over the next 10 months or more, influenced by the BTC halving and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut expectations, BTC buying pressure will gradually increase, and BTC’s market capitalization share ( BTC.D) will continue to rise. If the halving continues to kick in, the market should see a steeper rally in 2024, with a goal of exceeding $48,000.