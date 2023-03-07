Japan’s Fujifilm announced the launch of the instax mini12, which is an upgraded version of the world‘s popular INSTAX mini 11, which can achieve better selfie effects and can also take photos of various scenes.

The instax mini12 is a traditional film camera, which uses a mini format film. The shape design inherits the round shape of the mini11, and uses airy pink as the main tone, which is in line with the current fashion. This model has 5 color styles, namely pink, purple, blue, green and white, to meet the preferences of most users.

In the past, when looking at the camera immediately, since the viewing window and the lens are not on the same axis, it is necessary to manually adjust the camera position to correct the parallax of the picture when shooting. By redesigning the structure of the body, when using the instax mini12 to shoot, you don’t need to adjust the camera position, you can take a picture with a centered composition, making it easier to take pictures.

▲ The closest shooting distance is 30-50 cm.

▲ This distance can enjoy the fun of taking selfies.

With instax mini12, just rotate the lens to enter the selfie mode, which is easy and convenient to operate. The built-in flash in the fuselage will activate the automatic adjustment function when taking a selfie, and adjust the intensity of the output according to the subject to avoid overexposure, so that the photo can get better results.

With the advent of instax mini12, Fujifilm will launch the camera leather case and photo album in the same color as the camera body, making the matching of instax mini12 more integrated.

Fujifilm has also launched a smart phone application – INSTAX UP! Users can scan and reproduce photos to obtain digital images that can be viewed immediately. With built-in distortion correction and color adjustment, the images are more exciting. Not only does it make it easier for users to post photos on social networking sites, but it also has built-in list mode and collection box mode, turning the mobile phone into a digital photo album, allowing users to enjoy the photos they have taken at any time.

▲ instax mini 12 is available in six colors including sky blue, mint green, cherry blossom pink, lilac purple, and ceramic white.

