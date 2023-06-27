Home » Fuji launches instax SQUARE SQ40 Look at the camera now!Capture the most natural truth
Technology

by admin
Fuji recently announced the launch of the new instax SQUARE SQ40 Immediately look at the camera, this camera uses a square film format. At the same time, a new square negative photo paper “Sunset Sunset” was launched.

automatic exposure function

When the shutter button is pressed, the automatic exposure function of instax SQ40 will automatically sense the ambient light conditions, optimize the shutter speed and flash output according to the scene, and adjust to the most suitable shooting parameters. Even beginners can take high-quality instant photos.

Faster and more convenient selfie mode

Users only need to turn the lens after turning on the instax SQ40 to activate the Selfie mode, ready to take selfies or close-up shots of scenery at any time. Using this mode, taking selfies and close-up photos is very simple and convenient.

Square Negative Sunset Sunset

Along with the launch of the instax SQ40, FUJIFILM also launched a brand new instax SQUARE “Sunset” instant film series. The design of this new square instant negative was inspired by the soft gradation of colors in the sky at sunset. Like all instax SQUARE instant negatives, Sunset will be released in a single pack of 10 exposures.

