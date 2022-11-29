Home Technology Fujifilm’s new wireless photo printer instax SQUARE Link adds AR creative effects
In addition, there is also the instax Connect function, which combines photos and chatting in a new way of communication. Users only need to use the SQUARE Link app to add text content or effects, and through instax Connect, they can send personalized images to their friends, and the other party can also share photos through pictures. Respond directly by sending a message back, and the app can also be used to overlay chat messages onto photos on your smartphone and print them out. As for the custom photo frame, a series of functions such as drawing a pattern on paper, taking a picture with a mobile phone, and placing the pattern on the selected photo also make the printed photos more interesting. instax SQUARE Link can transfer a photo and start printing in about 12 seconds, and supports continuous printing, and can print about 100 instax SQUARE photos per charge. instax SQUARE Link has two body color options of polar white and night green, and the price is $1,200.

