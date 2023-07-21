Full 160W power without temperature problems! Testing the 4smarts Graphene Pro UltiMag

With the Graphene Pro UltiMag, 4smarts offers an absolute high-end power bank. This offers an output of up to 160W and a capacity of 24000 mAh. It has two 100W USB C ports, one USB A port and wireless charging.

The latter is even optimized for the new iPhones with a magnetic charging function. In addition, the power bank can also charge the Apple Watch wirelessly!

It all sounds so exciting, but what does it look like in practice? Can the 4smarts Graphene Pro UltiMag convince here? Can it deliver 100W constantly? Is the capacity really 24000 mAh? Let’s find out!

At this point many thanks to 4smarts for providing the power bank for this test.

The Graphene Pro UltiMag is a very large and heavy power bank. The power bank measures approx. 158 x 86 x 30 mm and weighs 610g.

This is not little, but not too much for a power bank of this class.

4smarts relies on a solid aluminum housing. This is one of the most massive and stable power banks I have ever had in my hands.

However, the power bank has a kind of synthetic leather pad on the top. Below this you will find the wireless charging pad as well as the charging pad for the Apple Watch. This protects the underside of your smartphone during wireless charging.

In principle, you can universally charge all smartphones wirelessly on the power bank, but here we have the Apple Magsafe functionality. The iPhone is held magnetically on the power bank, but the magnets are not overly strong.

In addition to the connections, we also have a battery level indicator with 5 levels on the front of the power bank.

connections

The 4smarts Graphene Pro UltiMag has two USB C ports and one USB A port.

USB C – 100W Power Delivery – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A

USB A – Quick Charge und 22,5W Super Charge – 5V/4,5A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

We initially have two 100W USB C ports. These are ideal for larger devices such as notebooks, tablets and game consoles such as the Steam Deck. However, you can also use the ports with smartphones and smaller devices without any worries.

We also have a USB A port with Quick Charge and 22.5W “Super Charge”. There are also two wireless charging pads with 15W and 2.5W on the power bank.

Mit PPS

The 4smarts Graphene Pro UltiMag supports the PPS standard on both USB C ports. This, however, with different power levels.

USB C 1 – 3.3-11V at up to 5A USB C 2 – 3.3-21V at up to 3A

Exciting! Port 1 has lower maximum voltage at PPS level but higher power. Port 2 has a higher maximum voltage but lower power.

However, port 1 is the connection of choice here. PPS is currently primarily used by Samsung smartphones. For example, the S23 Ultra needs the PPS level to charge with the full 45W. This requires the “up to 5A” level of port 1.

So the S23 Ultra could charge up to 45W on port 1, and only up to 25W from port 2.

The capacity

According to the manufacturer, the 4smarts Graphene Pro UltiMag should have a capacity of 24000 mAh. I could measure the following:

Wh

mAh

% of HA

5V/1A

59,659

16124

67%

9V/1A

63,89

17268

72%

9V/3A

75,73

20468

85%

20V/1A

68,351

18473

77%

20V/3A

74,772

20209

84%

20V/5A

73,156

19772

82%

The effectively usable capacity of the power bank varies greatly depending on the load. At low loads (5V/1A) the power bank works very inefficiently! Here we only get 16124 mAh, which corresponds to 67% of the manufacturer’s specification.

With a high load, 20V/3A, on the other hand, we get a decent 20209 mAh, which corresponds to 84% of the manufacturer’s specification.

Unfortunately, this is not entirely unexpected behavior. Many “super high power” power banks have a slightly poorer efficiency, especially at lower loads. However, with medium to high load, we still get 84% to 85% of the manufacturer’s specification, which isn’t bad at all.

In general, the capacity of power banks always refers to the capacity of the battery cells inside. However, it is important to note that the discharge is not 100% efficient. There are always losses in the form of heat due to internal processes, voltage conversions and the like. This is especially true when using fast charging standards such as Quick Charge, USB PD or others. A usable capacity of 80-90% is considered a usual “good” value. Capacities above 90% are very rare, while values ​​below 80% are uncommon. It is also worth considering that a smartphone does not charge 100% efficiently! For example, if the smartphone has a 2000mAh battery, about 2600mAh will be needed for a full charge. However, this depends on the model and the type of charging.

Constant 100W

Fortunately, the power bank can deliver a constant 100W, in my test without temperature problems or the like.

loading speed

Expected charging speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks +++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei smartphones ++ OnePlus smartphones + Realme smartphones + Samsung Galaxy smartphones (“S” series) +++ Windows notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) +++ +++ = “perfect” maximum possible charging speed to be expected ++ = very high charging speed to be expected + = fast charging speed to be expected 0 = “standard” charging speed to be expected – = slow charging speed to be expected — = not compatible or only very limited suitability

Thanks to the 100W USB C port, the power bank is basically suitable for almost all notebooks that can be charged via USB C. In principle? Bear in mind that the power bank does not have a gigantic capacity and is empty very quickly when discharging with 100W (after about 40-45 minutes).

But it will be compatible with pretty much all notebooks and almost always at full speed.

The same applies to charging most smartphones. You can charge Apple iPhones, Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy models at full speed on the power bank, thanks in part to the PPS support.

Charging time of the Graphene Pro UltiMag

According to the manufacturer, the 4smarts Powerbank Graphene Pro UltiMag can be charged with an appropriate charger with up to 100W.

And I can also +- confirm that. The power bank could even be charged briefly with over 100W. In practice, however, the power bank usually charges in the 88-100W range before the charging speed drops at the end of the charging process.

A 0% to 100% charge takes about 1:40h, on a 100W USB PD charger. A full charge on a classic USB A charger takes around 10:30 hours.

charging efficiency

Let’s look at the charging efficiency, i.e. the ratio of energy that the power bank needs for charging to the energy that you can use later.

When charging via USB PD, the power bank needed 90.4279 Wh to reach 100%, via USB A 96.8133 Wh.

In the best case

In the worst case

USB PD

84%

66%

USB A

78%

62%

So we have an 84% efficiency in the best case (which is good) and 62% in the worst case.

Conclusion

The 4smarts Powerbank Graphene Pro UltiMag is a flawless high-end powerbank!

If you are looking for a power bank that can charge several devices at the same time very quickly (up to 160W total power) and is flexible with the connections, then you have come to the right place!

We’ve split up to 160W of power between two USB C ports (100W max per port), with PPS (up to 5A), USB A port with Quick Charge and 22.5W Super Charge and wireless charging pads. It doesn’t get much better than that!

On the capacity side, the manufacturer advertises 24000 mAh, in practice we achieve +- 20000 mAh, which is ok. This is not a power bank with an extremely high capacity, especially if you use it on notebooks. However, this one plays +- on the same level as the Anker 737. Here you have to know if that’s enough for you. If not, you have to switch to models like the Sandberg Powerbank USB-C PD 100W 38400 or 4smarts Lucid Ultra.

The power bank is charged from 0% to 100% in about 1:40 hours and I did not observe any major temperature problems or the like.

Very good! The only thing I think is a pity is the lack of a performance display, which would have made the power bank perfect in its class.

The price of just under €200 is okay, but it’s not “super cheap” either. However, this is also an extraordinary power bank, which is often a bit more expensive.

