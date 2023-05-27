Full 200Ah capacity at a fair price! Test: Redodo LiFePO4 12V 200Ah

If you are looking for cheap battery storage for DIY solar systems, you will most likely stumble across the manufacturer Redodo.

Already in the comparison “6x 100Ah LiFePO4 batteries in comparison” the 100Ah battery from Redodo had done very well. But was this just a “slip” or are the Redodo batteries really above average and also quite cheap?

Let’s look at the big Redodo LiFePO4 12V 200Ah battery in this review. Can this also convince? Let’s find out!

At this point many thanks to Redodo for providing the battery for this test!

The Redodo LiFePO4 12V 200Ah battery in the test

With a capacity of 200Ah, the Redodo battery is quite a chunk! It measures 532 x 207 x 215 mm and weighs a whopping 19.16 kg.

So that the battery can still be transported easily by a single person, it has two handles with a cord. In fact, a “system” that is pleasantly safe and works well.

In general, the battery looks very well built! The white-grey design with the colorful sticker also looks simply valuable. Of course, the design doesn’t play a role in practice, but it does inspire confidence.

The same applies to the really well-made instructions! This is also very valuable in a clear German. Terrific!

The battery comes with two M8 screws. Like most LiFePO4 batteries, this one uses an M8 screw to connect the contacts.

Technical specifications

Redodo LiFePO4 12V 200Ah capacity 200 Ah Energy 2560 Wh Tension 12.8V Maximum output power 100 A Maximum input power 100 A Maximum output power 280 A Recommended charging current 40 A charging voltage 14.4V +- 0.2V

Despite the capacity of 200Ah, the Redodo LiFePO4 12V 200Ah “only” has a 100A BMS. This can therefore supply or absorb 100A.

Yes, you can charge the battery with up to 100A. However, the manufacturer recommends charging the battery with a maximum of 40A for better durability.

Otherwise we have quite classic technical data.

What makes LiFePO4 so good?

LiFePO4 / lithium iron phosphate batteries are a super exciting thing and the “future” in the field of solar buffer storage, e-mobility, etc. could well belong to them. But why?

LiFePO4 batteries trade a slightly lower energy density compared to classic lithium ion batteries for greater safety and durability.

Even the simplest LiFePO4 battery can easily reach 2500+ cycles. Lithium-ion batteries usually only have 500-1000 cycles. In practice, the durability can be even greater, because it also varies massively depending on the depth of the discharge.

So Redodo advertises 4000-8000 cycles, which can absolutely happen! However, you will not reach the 4000-8000 cycles with a 100% depth of discharge. I guess the 4000 cycles are possible with an 80% depth of discharge, the 8000 probably at around 60%.

Especially as a solar buffer storage we have a potentially extremely high durability.

Likewise, LiFePO4 cannot thermally run away and are not quite as sensitive when charging/discharging.

In return, these are slightly larger than lithium ion batteries with the same capacity. This makes them less suitable for smartphones, notebooks and other devices where the dimensions play a major role.

Important, LiFePO4 batteries must not be charged below 0 degrees! Discharging is not a problem, but charging below 0 degrees destroys the batteries. Unfortunately, the Redodo does not have an under-temperature cut-off.

How does breaking test LiFePO4 batteries?

The most important measurement of a battery is capacity. For this I first charge the battery on the Xnvua 14.6V 20A LiFePO4 charger.

This is then discharged at an electronic load with 10A and 20A. I log both the capacity and the voltage. The DLB-600W is used as the electronic load. I use a ChargerLAB Power-Z tester to log.

These tests can be repeated several times if measured values ​​appear implausible.

The capacity

The crucial point is the capacity of the battery. You basically buy a LiFePO4 battery just for this purpose, to have as much capacity as possible.

Here’s what I measured:

Wh Ah 10A 2594.6 201.256 20A 2565.5 201.221 25A 2543.5 200.972

In the test, the capacity of the battery fluctuated around 201Ah or 25xx Wh. This means that the manufacturer’s capacity specification is reached or slightly exceeded.

However, this is a little less clear than hoped. The 100Ah version of the Redodo battery had clearly exceeded the manufacturer’s specification in my test. However, that’s not a point I can really complain about.

We get a bit more capacity here than advertised, which is very good!

voltage curve

The voltage curve or the voltage curve for LiFePO4 batteries is very flat, as it is here.

The battery levels off at 14.1 to 13.8V when it is completely full. However, after the start of discharging, the voltage drops to 13.1-13.2V more or less immediately.

The voltage then remains very constant for a long time. 80-90% of the capacity of this or generally all LiFePO4 batteries takes place in the voltage range 13.2-12.9V.

As soon as the voltage falls below 12.9V, it begins to drop rapidly. From approx. 12.5V we have effectively reached the end of discharge.

Whether you discharge the Redodo LiFePO4 12V 200Ah to 12.5V or 10.8V only makes a 5% difference. Therefore, in practice, I would not discharge LiFePO4 below 12V, even if the official end-of-discharge voltage is 10.8V.

Problems with the BMS? (no)

I integrated the battery into one of my DIY Off-Grind solar systems. There it is connected to a BougeRV 20A MPPT charge controller.

If you are now expecting a spectacular field report, then I have to disappoint you, the Redodo LiFePO4 12V 200Ah does an unobtrusively good job. However, this applies to pretty much all LiFePO4 batteries that I have had in my hands lately.

The modern LiFePO4 batteries are all super unproblematic! Combined with a charging controller that already supports LiFePO4 batteries and you really don’t have to expect any problems.

The same applies to the series and parallel connection of batteries. I connect my batteries in parallel in my DIY systems. The manufacturers, including Redodo, of course say that this is possible, but please only connect the same models in parallel.

In my experience, you can also “mix” something here and the BMS modules/battery packs have no problems with that.

Conclusion

The Redodo LiFePO4 12V 200Ah is a good battery. However, after my last tests, this is no longer a big surprise. The cheap LiFePO4 from manufacturers like Redodo and Co. are very good and do a perfect job in practice.

This is how the Redodo LiFePO4 12V 200Ah battery achieves its manufacturer’s specification in terms of capacity. This is quite tight at around 201 Ah, but this is exceeded.

The battery also proved to be very problem-free and not bitchy in the test. The 100Ah BMS is good, just like the battery case and the documentation.

So if you are simply looking for a large battery for your DIY projects, caravans, etc. at the lowest possible price and decent quality, then I can recommend the Redodo LiFePO4 12V 200Ah!