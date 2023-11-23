Full of ideals but impossible to achieve, these space concepts are too crazy for NASA | TechNews Technology News

NASA Refuses to Try These Crazy Space Ideas

Innovation is crucial for advancing space technology, but some space concepts are so outlandish that NASA refuses to give them a try. Whether the cost is too high, the technology required is too complex, or the idea is simply too bizarre, there are several ideas that have failed to make it past the initial stages. Here are a few space concepts that caught NASA’s attention but ultimately fell by the wayside.

One such concept is AstraGate, a low-cost transportation system to the moon proposed by TransAstronautics. The project aimed to establish a propellant-free transportation system between Earth and the moon, relying solely on the energy and momentum transfer of inbound and outbound vehicles. Despite being submitted to NASA’s Innovative Advanced Program (NIAC) in 2018 and 2019, it failed to progress beyond the second round both times due to its large scale and unconvincing feasibility.

Another ambitious concept considered by NASA in the early 1960s was the mobile large laboratory, referred to as MOLAB. This large mobile laboratory was designed to explore and investigate the lunar surface and could also be used as a temporary habitat and scientific laboratory for astronauts. However, the prototype was ultimately too heavy and bulky, making it difficult and costly to send to the moon. It was eventually loaned to the United States Geological Survey for use in mapping mineral deposits on Earth.

The NERVA Nuclear Thermal Rocket was another innovative concept that garnered attention from NASA. Developed from 1955 to 1973, the NERVA engine had the potential for manned missions to Mars, with a specific impulse twice that of traditional chemical rockets. However, the project was delayed and eventually terminated due to budget cuts by the Nixon administration before any flight tests could be conducted.

Other bold concepts that caught NASA’s attention included the proposal for a space habitat for 10,000 people, the idea of traveling to the nearest star system, and a detector to explore Titan’s methane sea. While these ideas were impressive, they were ultimately deemed too ambitious or technologically unfeasible.

Although these concepts may have fallen short, they continue to serve as inspiration for future space exploration. NASA’s ongoing pursuit of groundbreaking ideas and technologies is evident in their selection of the Dragonfly probe to explore Titan, a mission that was chosen after 10 years to study the prebiotic chemical environment on the moon. As space technology continues to advance, perhaps some of these once-crazy ideas will eventually become a reality.

