For the first time, the consortium made up of SKY, NVP and Lega Serie B brought to Italy the so-called Full Remote Production, used for the production of the Pisa-Brescia match.

As you may understand from the name, this technology allows you to remotely manage (remotely) production, the direction and broadcasting of the matches and the relative journalistic contributions, with a performance quite similar to that of the productions made on the spot. As explained, the quality of the images will continue to be “the best possible” (i.e. Full HD or 4K), “the viewer will not notice any difference” and the transmission of video signals from the stadium up to the NVP Innovation Hub in Cologno Monzese it will take place in compressed mode, using low latency networks.

What changes? It changes that, unlike what has been done up to now, with the use of vans and other mobile structures positioned outside the plants, this technology makes it possible to reduce the number of vehicles and personnel to be moved to the various locations, also contributing to “significant energy savings” and consequently to the reduction of CO2 emissions.

The companies involved have anticipated that Full Remote Production will be applied to other matches of the second round of B“with the aim of making it the production standard for most of the matches in the 2023/2024 championship”.

Among other things, this is only the latest of the innovations introduced by SKY in the Serie B championship: last season’s play-offs were produced and broadcast in 4K HDR to “guarantee more vivid and brilliant colours, brighter whites and deep blacks”; moreover, on the occasion of some important matches, a drone to make aerial images and make the atmosphere in the stands and on the pitch even more spectacular. Not forgetting the so-called Corner Cam, una microtelecamera mounted directly on the corner flag for a totally new and very immersive perspective.