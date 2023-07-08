Fully automated train driving is being tested

Together with industrial partners, Deutsche Bahn is testing autonomous trains. Passengers should not be transported with it for the time being.

Image: Canva

As part of the Digital Rail Germany initiative, Deutsche Bahn is driving future digital rail operations with Siemens Mobility, Bosch and other partners. In the next three years, fully automated staging and staging runs for trains are to be tested for the first time. Intelligent sensors enable vehicles to recognize their surroundings and react to obstacles independently – comparable to autonomous driving on the road.

Two prototypes will be equipped with the latest technology by 2026. A train from Siemens Mobility and a train from the S-Bahn Stuttgart. The Mireo Smart train from Siemens Mobility will make its way from the siding to the first station fully automatically and without a driver. In addition, the fully automated set-up and dismantling (“starting up and shutting down”) of the train is also being tested.

Software is different

Both prototypes have the same hardware, but are equipped with different software solutions. This should allow the collected data to be better evaluated and compared afterwards.

“Thanks to fully automated, driverless driving, we will be able to use our trains more frequently and more flexibly in the future and thus make our travelers an even more attractive offer,” says Dr. Daniela Gerd tom Markotten, DB Board Member for Digitization and Technology. The project is funded by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection with around 42.6 million euros.

Source: Deutsche Bahn