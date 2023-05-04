fully gaming with Intel Core i9 and RTX 4070

After analyzing the top of the range Erazer Beast X40 in our review, let’s go back to talking about MEDION’s dedicated gaming line to tell you about our experience with a new product that deserves the attention of gamers.

The new gaming laptop Erazer Major X20in fact, improves the good done with the past edition and offers a high-level configuration that rests its foundations on the solid foundations of the thirteenth generation Intel Raptor Lake CPUs and on the GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070.

Net of the lack of premium features seen on the spearhead of the brand – did someone say external heatsink? – the device in question looks like a medium-high-end gaming machine, equipped with all the potential to conquer the top of the segment.

We have spent the last few weeks in the company of Erazer Major X20 and we are finally ready to tell you about it, enjoy reading!

Enough chatter and space for substance

From the point of view of design the new Erazer Major X20 respects the identity of the brand starting from the immediately recognizable lines: the black monolith features a black aluminum chassis in the upper part, complete with a clearly visible RGB logo.

The interior, also minimal and without frills, is made of excellent plastic with a rubberized finish, which is pleasant to the touch.

Compared to its older brother, the extra lighting that characterizes the ventilation grilles on the back is missing here, while the excellent RGB keyboard (in this case with zones) remains complete with switch ultra-low targati Cherry MXwith a good level of resistance to pressure and very pleasant in practical use, in addition to the large trackpad.

On the raised bar, located in the upper part of the desktop, there are the power keys accompanied by signal LEDs that introduce the 16-inch display surrounded by a frame, which points out its presence without ever compromising the quality of vision and on which it is clearly visible webcam IR da 1080p with facial recognition.

Connections and ports are distributed on the side bands, together with the cooling grates, and in the rear part where the power supply is also hidden. The weight of the Erazer Major X20 stands still around 2.38 Kg, a more than acceptable measure by virtue of the quality and solidity of the selected materials; however, the 330W power adapter that goes up to 1 Kg might cause some problems in case of frequent transportation. Once again, Erazer offers a laptop that recalls “old school” shapes, which will delight lovers of the dear old IBM, obviously with dimensions and weight similar to modern gaming laptops.

Important equipment

From a technical point of view, the Erazer Major X20 in the configuration we tested (there is also a version with i7), is equipped with top-level components starting from the processor Intel Core i9-13900HX from 24 Cores and 32 Threads, able to support even the most demanding workloads without too much difficulty.

The video sector is instead led by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory and a TDP of 140W, obviously with full support for DLSS3.

The picture of memories is completed by 32 GB of RAM at 4800 MHz and a 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD.

The IPS-type display marries the 16:10 format with 2560×1600 resolution, 3ms response time and up to 240Hz refresh rate with G-SYNC support. This panel is able to cover 100% of the sRGB gamut with an average brightness of 350 nits.

The colors are bright and well balanced, although the screen is not particularly suitable for too advanced color correction work: on the other hand we are talking about a gaming laptop, designed to shine up to 1600p resolutions and in this context the Erazer display Major X20 does not give way to artifacts or other problems, also providing a excellent anti-reflection filter.

Wireless connectivity is guaranteed by WiFi 6 AX201 and support for Bluetooth 5.1 while, looking at the expansion ports, the Erazer Major X20 can count on one Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort, one USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2, two USB Type A 3.2 Gen 1, one HDMI 2, one 3.5 mm audio jack and one 2.5 Gbps Ethernet.

Finally, the audio sector with dual speaker and Nahimic technologywhich is capable of emulating good sound quality, with bright treble and present bass.

User experience and benchmarks

Before telling you about our gaming adventures in the company of the Erazer Major X20, it is good to rattle off some numbers returned directly from the synthetic benchmarks.

In turbo mode, the processor Intel Core i9-13900HX cornered by Cinebench R23 it reaches 21733 points in multi-core and 2002 points in single-core, to remind us of the excellent performance of the CPU.

From the point of view of the graphic potential, however, the 140W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 scores 12438 points with TimeSpy and 7352 points with Port Royal raytracingscores in line with the other products in the segment.

The performance of the solid state drive is also excellent, recording 7024 MB/s in sequential reading and 5005 MB/S in writing. The numbers don’t lie and outline a high caliber profile for the new laptop of MESION’s gaming line, which also translates into an excellent experience in everyday use.

To test the road capabilities of the Erazer Major X20 we have chosen the inevitable Cyberpunk 2077: at maximum resolution and with RTX Ultra settings, DLSS 3.0 and Frame Generator, the CD Projekt RED sci-fi reaches an average of 62 fps, which becomes 43 once the NVIDIA magic is deactivated.

Con Death Stranding, resolution and settings pulled to the maximum, things are even better and the framerate remains constantly above 100 fps (excluding cutscenes), without problems of any kind. Where the DLSS does not arrive, however, it makes its weight felt 8 GB video memory limit: with a minimum of compromise everything becomes extremely enjoyable, but if you don’t want to play with the settings, we advise you to aim higher, provided you return with the costs.

No reserves on the productivity front: the strength of the processor is able to absorb even the heaviest loads without too much effort.

Finally, a few words on the renewed cooling system: although the external liquid cooler reserved for the top models is missing, this Erazer Major X20 performs well from a thermal point of view and the CPU hardly reaches 80 degreesalthough the fans make you feel the fatigue of the work done with a certain presence.