Fully upgraded! MSI Raider GE68 HX 13V Test Report / New styling, stunning 2K 240Hz display, i7 + RTX 4070

The trendy new machine MSI’s new generation “Raider GE68 HX 13V” brings a new visual design, the matrix aesthetics of the Mystic Light panoramic glare Bar, and uses a 16-inch 16:10 2K QHD, 240Hz, IPS gaming screen with an excellent ratio , giving players a new appearance and visual experience. The hardware has also been fully upgraded to the 13th generation Intel Core i7-13700HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU to welcome the new generation of DLSS 3 accelerated light-chasing gaming experience. How much performance can this fully upgraded new combination have? Let us test it with 20+ games.

Raider GE68HX 13V standard

System: Windows 11 Pro

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700HX 8P+8E 16C24T 5.0GHz

Memory: 16GBx2, DDR5-4800, SO-DIMM x 2, dual channel

Graphics chip: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU 140W Dynamic Boost, built-in Intel Iris Xe

Main Display: 16″ 16:10 QHD(2560×1600) 240Hz, IPS, 100% DCI-P3

Storage: 1 x 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, 1 x M.2 SSD (PCIe 5.0 support)

Keyboard: 100% compact size, Per-Key RGB Keyboard by SteelSeries

I/O Ports: 1 x 3.5mm Headphone/Mic, 1 x USB 3.2 gen2 Type-C (DP), 1 x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C (USB / DP), 1 x USB3.2 Gen1, 1 x USB3. 2 Gen2, 1 x SD Express card reader, 1 x HDMI 2.1 ([email protected] / [email protected]）

Audio: 4x 2W speakers, built-in microphone, Dynaudio, Nahimic 3, Hi-Res Audio Ready

Network: Intel Killer E3100 2.5GbE LAN, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3

Battery: 4-Cell 99WHrs

Transformer: 20V, 14A, 280W

Dimensions: 357 x 284 x 22.20~27.85mm

Weight: 2.7kg

Video camera: IR FHD [email protected]support Windows Hello, physical lens cover

MSI Raider GE68 HX 13V Gaming Laptop Unboxing / New Trend Mystic Light Panoramic Glare Bar

The new generation of MSI Raider GE68 HX 13V gaming notebook, from the original calm and low-key line, is officially moving towards the new design of “trend gaming”. The surface of the laptop maintains a calm and neat metallic texture, with the RGB Dragon Soul logo and eye-catching red lines embellished, while the elongated tail has a matrix aesthetic and gold-edged lines.

Set off a 16-inch 16:10 2K QHD, 240Hz, IPS screen, allowing the laptop to have a higher screen-to-body ratio, making the overall vision more comfortable. In addition, the keyboard uses SteelSeries single-key RGB compact 100% configuration, large-size touch The control panel, as well as the trendy Mystic Light panoramic glare bar, make the new generation of Raider laptop more stylish.



↑ The laptop case.

In terms of hardware, Raider GE68 HX 13V upgrades the 13th generation Intel Core i7-13700HX processor, with 8P+8E core, 24 execution threads, 5.0GHz Turbo, 55W-157W power consumption variation; while the independent display chip is NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU has 4608 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 memory, and the maximum power consumption of Dynamic Boost can reach 140W.

In addition, 2 SO-DIMM memory slots have been installed with 16GBx2 DDR5-5600 high clock speed memory, and 2 M.2 expansion slots, one of which supports PCIe 5.0, the system has been installed in 2TB PCIe 4.0 Among NVMe M.2 SSDs. The network is a combination of Killer 2.5GbE + Wi-Fi 6E, and it has functions such as Thunderbolt 4 and SD card reader.



↑ Trendy and stylish Raider GE68 HX 13V surface and domineering tail.



↑ RGB dragon shield logo, embellished red and gold-edged lines.

16″ 16:10 QHD 1600p 240Hz IPS stunning ratio

Raider GE68 HX 13V is also replaced with a 16-inch screen with a ratio of 16:10. The ratio of 16:10, which is popular in narrow bezels, is now used. It can also reduce the bezels above or below the screen, making the overall vision more balanced and wide, without being overwhelmed. The frame of the original panel is limited. The screen resolution is 2K QHD, 2560×1600, with 240Hz update rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut performance.



↑ Excellent ratio of 16:10, QHD, 2560×1600, 240Hz.



↑ 2560 x 1600、240Hz、8-bit、RGB。

The new screen has 100% DCI-P3 color gamut performance. It does have better color performance than the previous generation screen when operating Windows, watching photos, videos, watching dramas or games. The overall color tone is better and people will like it. .



↑ Landscape photo remake.



↑ Landscape photo remake.



↑ Vivid Photo Remake.

In addition, there is an IR FHD on the top of the screen [email protected] The video camera can support the face login recognition function of Windows Hello through the IR sensor. In terms of privacy and security, the MSI Center software can be used to turn off the setting of the video camera, and the physical lens cover is kept, so that users do not have to worry about privacy and security.



↑ Physical lens cover, there will be a red background prompt when it is closed.

SteelSeries single key RGB backlit keyboard, compact 100% configuration

The keyboard still uses the SteelSeries single-key RGB backlit keyboard, and adopts a compact 100% configuration to retain the numeric keypad, and is equipped with Fn Key combination function keys. The WASD of the keyboard uses a transparent keycap, which has a more beautiful keyboard lighting effect; however, the upper right corner is the power key with a translucent keycap, so don’t confuse it with Del when using it.

The touchpad of the laptop has also been enlarged and set in the center instead of the left-handed configuration in the past. The touchpad adopts hidden pressing left and right buttons, the overall operation is quite smooth, and multi-finger dragging operation is not a problem.



↑ SteelSeries single-key RGB keyboard, compact 100% small number pad configuration.



↑ The enlarged touchpad is smoother, and there is no problem with two-finger operation.



↑ Power key integrated into the keyboard.

The new trendy Mystic Light panoramic glare bar located on the front side of the keyboard adopts a high-quality transparent acrylic shell, and there is a 3 x 78 matrix light column inside, which is combined with RGB lighting effects to bring unique lighting changes. Compared with Compared with the general flat lighting effect, the three-dimensional effect of the matrix lamp column and the RGB changes make the lighting effect more distinctive.



↑ Mystic Light panoramic glare bar interior lamp post.



↑ The shell type is slightly black transparent acrylic, the overall texture and touch are quite good.



↑ The interior is a 3 x 78 matrix lamp post.

The RGB backlight of the keyboard, the Mystic Light panoramic glare bar and the logo lighting effect on the surface can all be adjusted through the SteelSeries GG software. In the Engine page, there are adjustment options for MSI Matrix and MSI PER KEY RGB KEYBOARD.

MSI Matrix can customize the surface Logo and the lighting effect of the Mystic Light panoramic glare bar, and can also control the color of the light individually; while the MSI PER KEY RGB KEYBOARD adjustment includes the customization, macro, and shortcut combination of each key. settings, and lighting effect adjustments for lighting settings.



↑ SteelSeries GG Engine page.



↑ MSI Matrix customizes RGB lighting effects for RGB Logo and Mystic Light panoramic glare bar.



↑ Custom key functions for the keyboard.



↑ Adjust the lighting effect of each button.

I/O configuration: 2.5GbE LAN, Thunderbolt 4, SD card reader, HDMI 2.1 supports 3 monitor outputs

The moderately sized Raider GE68 HX 13V has 4 vents for cooling, as well as the I/O expansion functions required for high-performance notebooks. On the right side of the laptop, there is a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (supports DP video output and PD charging), a USB 3.2 Gen2 and a USB 3.2 Gen1 port.

On the left side of the laptop is a 3.5mm headphone/microphone, SD Express card reader and a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C (supports USB and DP transmission); as for the rear of the laptop, there are DC In, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (DP) , HDMI 2.1 ([email protected] / [email protected]), 2.5GbE RJ-45 and other ports.



↑ Left side of the laptop: Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, SD Express card reader, 3.5mm headphone/microphone.



↑ Right side of the laptop: USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 3.2 Gen1, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C.



↑ Rear of the laptop: 2.5GbE RJ-45, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, DC In.

The notebook can have up to 5 screens including its own screen, so it can be connected to up to 4 external screens, but there are some points that need to be paid attention to when using it. That is, the laptop must be in “MSHybrid display mode” to achieve 4 screen outputs, that is, the laptop’s own screen and Thunderbolt 4 Type-C both use internal display output, and 2 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C DP and HDMI 2.1 are both The RTX 4070 is directly connected to the independent display, so that a laptop can have a maximum of 5 screens.

But if you switch to “Discrete Graphics Mode”, because the laptop will directly turn off the internal display, the display output function of Thunderbolt 4 will be turned off, and it will become a maximum of 3 external screen outputs.



↑ MSHybrid mode up to 5 screen usage environment.



↑ The two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C DP and HDMI 2.1 of the laptop are directly connected to the independent display RTX 4070.

Cooler Boost 5 heat dissipation design, dual fans, 6 heat pipes, 4 air outlets

The bottom of the notebook also has a trendy design. The heat dissipation hole under the fan has the word Raider, and the height difference in the middle has the handsome word MSI. The front and rear of the notebook have the same cooling space under the notebook. , and the red triangle foot pad in the middle is even more magical.



↑ Cool bottom design.

Raider GE68 HX 13V adopts Cooler Boost 5 heat dissipation design, equipped with dual fans, 6 heat pipes, and 4 air outlets. Two of the heat pipes are shared by the CPU and GPU, but the GPU includes power supply and video memory, so it has a larger coverage The area and the U-shaped heat pipe configuration, the overall heat dissipation is still dominated by the GPU, but the heat pipe and heat dissipation for the CPU are relatively sufficient.



↑ Cooler Boost 5 thermal configuration.



↑ The bottom cover of the D-piece of the laptop.



↑ The heat dissipation of the left GPU has a larger area.



↑ Right CPU cooling.

The memory slot is protected by a metal cover, using SAMSUNG 16GBx2 DDR5-4800 memory.



↑ Dual DDR5 SO-DIMM memory sockets.

In terms of storage, 2 M.2 slots are provided, and the system uses 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, allowing players to expand the SSD for storing data.



↑ Dual M.2 expansion.



↑ The battery specification is 6578mAh 99.9Wh.



↑ The laptop transformer is a special rectangular plug-in connector with specifications of 20V, 14A, 280W.

MSI Center monitoring, performance switching and graphics card mode switching

The software is all handled by MSI Center, including hardware information monitoring functions, such as CPU, GPU, Disk, Memory usage, fan speed, network, temperature and other information can be viewed in hardware monitoring, and The main function settings can be found in Features.



↑ MSI Center Monitoring.

The usage situation in the function can switch the working mode of the laptop. The presets include smart auto, extreme performance, balance, quiet and super power saving. Generally, it is recommended to set it to balance, and when the strongest laptop performance is needed, it can be switched to Extreme performance, but relatively loud fan noise.

In addition, the “Display Card Mode Switching” below is the hardware MUX switching function. Generally, the default is MSHybrid mode for internal display and independent display mixed use. When connected to the power supply to play games, it can be switched to independent graphics card mode, allowing the laptop to The screen is output by the independent display.

However, in discrete graphics card mode, the original Thunderbolt 4 Type-C video output function will be disabled because the built-in display is turned off.



↑ Switching between usage scenarios and graphics card modes.



↑ In discrete graphics mode, Thunderbolt video output will be disabled.

In the general settings, you can find the settings and switches of some basic functions of the laptop. It also provides a smart noise reduction function, which can eliminate speaker noise and microphone noise.



↑ General Settings.



↑ Smart noise reduction.



↑ Updated online.

Raider GE68 HX 13V Create PR, Blender, V-Ray Test

Raider GE68 HX 13V performance test, set to extreme performance, discrete graphics mode. The main specifications of the laptop are Intel Core i7-13700HX, 32GB DDR5-4800 dual-channel, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU 140W.

CPU-Z View Intel Core i7-13700HX processor information, code-named Raptor Lake, 10nm process 8P+8E core 24-thread laptop processor, the highest Boost clock frequency is 5.0GHz, thermal power consumption is 55W TDP; memory is dual-channel 32GB DDR5 -4800.



↑ CPU-Z。

GPU-Z Check the GeForce RTX 4070 notebook GPU information, it has 4608 rendering cores, 8GB GDDR6 memory, GPU Boost clock frequency 2275 MHz, and enable Resizable BAR, the driver version is NVIDIA 531.61 during testing. The built-in display is Intel UHD Graphics.



↑ GPU-Z。

The conversion output test for Adobe Premiere Pro 2020 is used here UL Procyon Video Editing Benchmark Test tool, the test scenario is to use 2160p 30/60 FPS video, output as H.264 – YouTube 1080p Full HD and HEVC (H.265) – 4K UHD format respectively, and compare the output performance of pure CPU output and adding GPU acceleration .

Raider GE68 HX 13V scored 6,160 points in this project. With the acceleration of RTX 4070 GPU, H.264 1080p FHD output can be completed in 35 seconds, and H.265 4K UHD can be output in only 72.7 seconds. It can give audio-visual creators the most powerful mobile creation ability.



↑ UL Procyon Video Editing Benchmark。

Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom Classic through UL Procyon Photo Editing Benchmark Test tool; the two working conditions of the test, Image Retouching test is to use Photoshop to retouch photos, and record the time of each step, while Batch Processing test is to use Lightroom to adjust and output a large number of photos in batches.

Raider GE68 HX 13V scored 8565 points, 8185 points for image editing, and 8964 points for batch processing. The performance is quite enough for video workers to edit photos anytime and anywhere.



↑ UL Procyon Photo Editing Benchmark。

Blender It is a cross-platform, open-source 3D creation tool that supports CPU and GPU rendering acceleration functions, as well as various 3D operations: Modeling, Rigging, Animation, Simulation, Rendering, Compositing and Motion Tracking, etc.

Through the Blender Benchmark 3.1.0 test, RTX 4070 can achieve the number of samples per minute of 1915.73 for monster scene, 955.81 for junkshop scene, and 1002.8 for classroom scene, greatly improving the speed of 3D rendering and creation, which is much faster than CPU rendering.



↑ Blender GPU。



↑ Blender CPU。

V-Ray Benchmark Developed by Chaos Group, V-Ray is a ray rendering software designed based on the laws of physics, and this tool can perform calculation tests on CPU and GPU for ray-traced rendered images.

The performance of RTX 4070 can reach 1225 vpaths by using CUDA operation, and the performance of 1664 vrays can be achieved by using RTX operation.



↑ V-Ray Benchmark CUDA。



↑ V-Ray Benchmark RTX。

Raider GE68 HX 13V PC Performance Benchmark

CINEBENCH R20 and R23developed by MAXON based on Cinema 4D, can be used to evaluate the 3D rendering performance of computer processors. It is also a reliable test software that can quickly evaluate the performance of CPU multi-core computing.

i7-13700HX has the performance of CPU 8877 pts and single core 728 pts in CINEBENCH R20, while in the R23 version it has the computing performance of CPU 22955 pts and single core 1884 pts.



↑ CINEBENCH R20 and R23.

Geekbench 6 The CPU test uses comprehensive tests such as data compression, image processing, machine learning, and code compilation to frequently estimate the single-core and multi-core performance of the processor; while the GPU test includes image processing, computational photography, computer vision, and machine learning. Learning, etc., and using the OpenCL API to operate.

The Raider GE68 HX 13V scored 14596 points in multi-core and 2420 points in single-core in Geekbench 6 CPU; the GPU test has a score of 119279 points.



↑ Geekbench 6 CPU。



↑ Geekbench 6 GPU。

AIDA64 Memory test, Raider GE68 HX 13V uses dual-channel DDR5-4800 32GB memory, memory read and write 67210 MB/s, 67089 MB/s, memory delay 85.3ns.



↑ AIDA64 memory.

The overall performance of the computer is first PCMark 10 For the test, you can score the basic computer work of Essentials, such as App startup speed, video conferencing, and web browsing performance. The Productivity productivity test uses spreadsheets and paperwork as test items. As for Digital Content Creation video content creation, It is tested with photo/video editing, rendering and visualization.

Raider GE68 HX 13V achieved a score of 8158 points. This performance can undoubtedly meet the basic needs of computer use such as paperwork and Internet access. General computer work scored 10659 points, productivity 10398 points, and digital content creation 13296 points. The highest clock pulse record of the CPU during the test at 4.9GHz.



↑ PCMark 10。

PCMark 10 Application The test is a computer productivity performance test using actual software such as Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Edge.

Raider GE68 HX 13V has achieved a score of 14887, and all programs can be opened and run within 1 second. It can definitely be used for paperwork.



↑ PCMark 10 Application。

Cross-platform computer performance testing tool CrossMarkis a free test tool developed by BAPCo that supports platforms such as Windows, iOS/iPadOS, macOS, and Android, and is aimed at computer productivity, such as text editing, spreadsheets, web browsing, and creative photo editing, organizing, and Video editing and other work, plus computer response speed for testing.

Raider GE68 HX 13V achieved a total score of 1907 points, 1731 points for Productivity, 2253 points for Creativity, and 1549 points for Responsiveness.



↑ CrossMark。

Raider GE68 HX 13V laptop uses 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, high performance CrystalDiskMark It can achieve sequential reading and writing performance of 6644.29 MB/s and 4942.11 MB/s.



↑ CrystalDiskMark。

3DMark Fire Strike Test, quickly test the performance of the laptop for the old DX11 API and AAA games, the mainstream 1080p resolution Fire Strike test, Raider GE68 HX 13V scored 28,722 points, while 1440p Extreme scored 14,109 points, higher 4K 2160p resolution It scored 7,037 points in the Ultra test and received ratings of Legendary, Great, and Great.



↑ 3DMark Fire Strike。



↑ 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme。



↑ 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra。

3DMark Time Spy It is a test scenario designed using DirectX 12 API, which is also locked in the AAA game level. The Raider GE68 HX 13V scored 12,849 on the Time Spy test at 1440p, while the Extreme scored 5,993 for a Great rating.



↑ 3DMark Time Spy。



↑ 3DMark Time Spy Extreme。

3DMark NVIDIA DLSS The test uses the Port Royal ray tracing test scene, and tests the performance gap before and after DLSS 3 is turned on. Through DLSS 3 Performance acceleration, the ray tracing performance can be increased from 13.74 FPS to 63.50 FPS, which is about 4.6x performance upgrade.



↑ 3DMark NVIDIA DLSS。

Raider GE68 HX 13V – 4 gaming games performance test

The 4 entry-level e-sports games “Rainbow Six: Siege”, “League of Legends”, “APEX Heroes” and “CS:GO” must be basic games that many players have played and have installed on their computers. The test is 1440p resolution and the highest setting for special effects.

The Raider GE68 HX 13V has an average performance of 324.1 FPS in CS:GO, 309 FPS in Rainbow Six: Siege, and 386 FPS in League of Legends, satisfying the high-refresh needs of e-sports players.



↑ Average FPS of 4 e-sports games.

Raider GE68 HX 13V – 11 Games Benchmark

11 AAA game performance tests are tested at 1600p resolution and full special effects, including racing games “F1® 22” and “Forza Horizon 5”, adventure games “Tomb Raider: Shadow”, “The Division 2” “, “Horizon: Waiting for Dawn”, “Death Stranding”, “Gears of War 5”, and of course including the performance-intensive “Border Forbidden Land 3”, “Blood Killing 2”, “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Era” and “God of War” Waiting for game testing.

The above-mentioned 11 games Raider GE68 HX 13V achieved an average performance of 86.1 FPS, “Horizon: Waiting for Dawn” averaged 91 FPS, resource-hungry masterpiece “Blood Killer 2” turned on DLSS averaged 70.6 FPS, and “God of War” accelerated through DLSS image quality Up to 75 FPS.



↑ AAA Game Benchmark.

Raider GE68 HX 13V – 10 Light Tracing DXR Game Tests

The 10 light-chasing game tests use the most popular “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, “Portal with RTX”, “Spider-Man: Miles Moras”, “Polar Cry 6” and “Evil Spirit Ancient”. Fort Village, as well as games such as Control, Watch Dogs 2, Marvel Interstellar, and Tunnel Tremor: Exile, tested with 1600p resolution, the highest special effects, and DLSS/FSR acceleration enabled.

Raider GE68 HX 13V achieved an average of 79.6 FPS in these 10 light-chasing games. The game “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” with high requirements for light-chasing performance averaged 73.7 FPS, “Control” averaged 58 FPS, and “Spider-Man: Maier The average 85 FPS of “Smorth” and the average 67 FPS of “Portal with RTX”. With the AI ​​frame supplement technology of DLSS 3, the ray chasing game has better picture quality performance and high performance.



↑ Light chase game performance test.

Raider GE68 HX 13V Temperature Test

The temperature test is also set to Balanced mode to test the standby, AIDA64 CPU, Cinebench R23 and the Time Spy Stress test (GPU) stress test of the simulated game, as well as the temperature performance after the game “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”.

When Raider GE68 HX 13V is in standby, the CPU and GPU temperatures are at 46°C and 49°C, while in the AIDA64 CPU stress test for 10 minutes, the temperature reaches 90°C, while the Cinebench R23 CPU 10-minute test CPU temperature reaches a maximum of 94°C, The CPU wattage averaged to a maximum of 133-149w during the test.

The Time Spy Stress test of the simulation game tests the temperature of CPU 64°C and GPU 69.9°C. As for the test of the light-chasing game “Dianyu Renke 2077”, the CPU 74°C and GPU 70°C are played.

Overall, the cooling performance of Raider GE68 HX 13V is quite good. The CPU is mainly locked below 95°C, but the software still detects a frequency reduction warning. As for the GPU cooling, it is relatively easy, especially when the CPU is 2077 games. The temperature performance is higher than that of the GPU, which means that the machine still focuses on the GPU, but it does not give up the treatment of the CPU.



↑ Temperature test.

During the test, the fan noise in the extreme performance mode is about 55dBA higher, and you can still hear the fan noise when wearing headphones. Generally speaking, it is recommended to focus on balance.

While using a thermal imager to capture the surface of the laptop keyboard during gaming, the hottest point in the center of the keyboard reaches 42.8°C, and the QWER temperature in the keyboard area is 35.9°C. As for the palm rest area, it is quite close to the ambient temperature, and the surface temperature is acceptable.



↑ Laptop keyboard surface temperature.



↑ Side temperature.



↑ Rear temperature.

Raider GE68 HX 13V Endurance Test

Laptop life test PCMark 10 Battery Profile’s Modern Office scenario; Raider GE68 HX 13V is set to 50% screen brightness, Wi-Fi On, RGB Off, Optimus.

The battery life of the laptop can reach 4 hours and 8 minutes in balanced mode. If it is switched to the best power efficiency, quiet and other settings, it can reach a long battery life of 6 hours and 47 minutes, which is very good for gaming laptops. outstanding.



↑ Notebook battery life test.

Summarize

MSI’s new-generation Raider GE68 HX 13V gaming notebook, with the new-generation hardware of i7-13700HX and RTX 4070, can meet the gaming performance of 2K 16:10 1600p resolution, and the average AAA game can reach 86.1 FPS, and the light-chasing game With an average of 79.6 FPS, with the help of DLSS 3’s AI supplementary frame acceleration, it is comparable to the native rendering quality and the game can also have a smoother experience.

In addition, the upgraded IPS screen adopted by Raider GE68 HX 13V has a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut performance, plus a 16:10 screen ratio, making the overall vision more comfortable and the picture bright and vivid; with Dynaudio’s 4x With 2W speakers, the overall sound experience is also quite good, which is quite suitable for watching movies and playing games.

It is recommended to set the laptop at Balanced for general use, and the extreme performance mode has better performance but is relatively louder than the fan noise. As for the heat dissipation performance, the maximum temperature of the keyboard surface is only 42.8°C, but the overall keyboard The temperature in the central area is much higher than that of the hand rest.

The suggested price of MSI Raider GE68 HX 13V gaming laptop in Taiwan is $77,900. Currently, Raider is MSI’s high-end flagship model, so the price is a little higher. , still has a pretty good experience.