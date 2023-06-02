Fun multiplayer hit currently available for free

The week is coming to an end and at the end we have a special treat waiting for us in the Epic Games Store.

Bild: Vaulted Sky Games

Grab your friends and host thrilling 4v4 matches. Midnight Ghost Hunt is a very entertaining hide and seek game in which four players take on the role of ghosts and four players take on the role of ghost hunters.

The ghosts can hide in a wide variety of objects and annoy the hunters with their telekinetic abilities. The hunters have a wide variety of weapons and gadgets at their disposal to set a trap for the ghosts. But be careful: if not all the ghosts have been caught by midnight, the tide will turn and the hunters will become the hunted.

All maps have a certain scary factor to offer. There is an abandoned theatre, an eerie mansion or a cursed pirate ship to discover, among other things. In addition, each map brings different game options.

Officially, Midnight Ghost Hunt is still in Early Access. However, it is already enjoying great popularity. As of this writing, Steam has received more than 4,300 reviews, 81 percent of which are positive. So it’s worth checking out.

How do you get the free game?

In order to be able to secure the game for free, you need a user account with Epic Games. The title can then be easily downloaded from the shop.

Once added to your own game library, it will remain there even after the promotional period has expired. So you can play it as long as you want. The game is available from June 1st to June 8th (5 p.m. each day) at Epic Games. After that, it will be replaced by another free game.