Fuselage design + specifications and configuration leaked OnePlus Fold folding machine first exposure-ePrice.HK

More and more manufacturers plan to launch foldable phones. The latest one to join the fray is said to be OnePlus. Yesterday, the well-known whistleblower @OnLeaks disclosed what is believed to be the body design of the OnePlus Fold, as well as its specifications. As can be seen from the picture, if the news is true, OnePlus Fold will be equipped with a 7.8-inch LTPO AMOLED foldable inner screen with a resolution of 1,900 x 2,100.

The camera is blessed by Hasselblad

The AMOLED screen outside is 6.3 inches and supports 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Fold is said to use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, similar to the OnePlus 11, with a built-in battery capacity of 4,800mAh and support for 67W fast charging. The round camera module on the back of the machine is printed with the word Hasselblad, and the three-lens camera consists of a Sony IMX890 photosensitive element 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens. The two selfie lenses are 32MP and 20MP, which are located on the outer screen and the inner screen respectively.

Rumors published in August

@OnLeaks’ revelation also mentioned that OnePlus Fold’s fingerprint recognition is set on the side of the machine, and it has OnePlus’ iconic Alert Slider key. The pre-loaded system is OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. Although OnePlus has already announced that the discount will be released in the third quarter, the actual date has not yet been announced. There are rumors that a press conference will be held in New York in August. If true, it will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, which will be launched in July.

Source: gsmarena