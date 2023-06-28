Futurama Season 11 is coming to Disney+ in July 2023

By Adrian Mühlroth | Jun 28, 2023 at 5:24 p.m

After the series had been canceled and resumed several times, “Futurama” ended in 2013 after ten seasons. But now the fan favorite is entering a new round.

Disney subsidiary Hulu had already announced the reboot for the cult series “Futurama” at the beginning of 2022. Along with a new trailer, we now also have a start date: the eleventh season will start broadcasting on July 24th.

Full Futurama cast returns

After a ten-year hiatus, Futurama is back with a new season. The streaming service Hulu had commissioned 20 new episodes. But this summer there are only ten of them in the form of the eleventh season. Due to the long wait, the reboot offers a low hurdle for newcomers unfamiliar with the chaotic universe. Among other things, a new pandemic, streaming and Bitcoin are topics that the eleventh season takes up. But long-term fans are also served, as the official description reveals:

These include developments in Fry and Leela’s epic love story, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of the evil Robot Santa and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile, there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, stamp culture and streaming TV. Hulu Press

The series follows Philipp J. Fry, a pizza delivery man in New York City, who accidentally ends up in a cryogenic chamber in 1999 and wakes up in the year 3000. There he becomes acquainted with the robotic alcoholic Bender (John DiMaggio) and the cyclopin Leela. Together, the three join the Planet Express Delivery Company, run by Fry’s descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth (Billy West). Along with fellow collaborators Hermes Conrad (Phil LaMarr), Amy Wong, and the Hummer-esque Dr. Zoidberg they experience gripping adventures in the Futurama universe.

Here is the new Futurama season

While the eleventh season of Futurama runs exclusively on Hulu in the US, it can be seen on Disney+ in Germany and other countries. A new episode appears every Monday, here is the complete overview:

Episode 1: “The Impossible Stream”, written by Patric M. Verrone Episode 2: “Children Of A Lesser Bog”, written by Eric Horsted Episode 3: “How The West Was 1010001″, written by Nona di Spargement Episode 4: ” Parasites Regained”, written by Maiya Williams Episode 5: “Related To Items You’ve Viewed”, written by David A. Goodman Episode 6: “I Know What You Did Last Xmas”, written by Ariel Ladensohn Episode 7: “Rage Against The Vaccine”, written by Cody Ziglar Episode 8: “Zapp Gets Cancelled”, written by Shirin Najafi Episode 9: “The Prince And The Product”, written by Ari John Kaplan & Eric Kaplan Episode 10: “All The Way Down”, written by David X. Cohen

Like all previous seasons, the eleventh season is again produced by David X. Cohen and Matt Groening. The latter made a name for himself as the creator of the cult series “The Simpsons”.

Hulu Press: “Futurama” (accessed June 28, 2023)

