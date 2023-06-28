Hulu has released a new trailer for Futurama in the United States to excite the fans. We Italians will also have reason to rejoice, as the animated series will make its preview debut on Disney + Monday July 24 in our country. New episodes of season eleven will be released weekly and will consist of 10 episodes.

Futurama, the new trailer of the series that returns to Disney +

Season eleven offers something for everyone, as Hulu and Disney explain. New viewers can start the series here, while longtime fans will finally get answers to mysteries that have been dragging on for decades. From the romance between Fry and Leela, to the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, to the secret history of evil Robot Santa and the future of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles.

Futurama, the animated series that debuted in 1999, follows the adventures of Philip J. Fry (voiced by Billy West, who also voices the Professor, Zoidberg and more), frozen in 1999 and awakened in the year 3000. Here he meets Bender (voiced by John DiMaggio) and Leela (voiced by Katey Sagal). But also the Professor Hubert Farnsworthil Dr. John Zoidberg, Amy Wong e Hermes Conrad.

In the cast of Futurama, in addition to the already mentioned Billy West, John DiMaggio and Katey Sagal, we also find Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr e David Herman. All back to the series for these new ten episodes. The series was created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening e David X. Cohen. Executive producers include Matt Groening, David X. Cohen, Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz.

Produced by 20th Television Animation, a division of Disney Television Studioswhile the animation is made by Rough Draft Studios. We eagerly await the return of these episodes, which we will see from week to week on Disney+. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.