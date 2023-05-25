“Future Battle M” “Bounty Royale” mode returns to provide high-quality configuration players choose 90 FPS option “NEW STATE Mobile”

Kim Chang-han, CEO of KRAFTON, Inc. announced that its battle royale mobile game “Miracle Battle MOBILE” (referred to as “Future Battle M”) will complete the May version update today (25). The main content of this update includes the Bounty Royale mode returning to the battlefield, the option of 90 FPS for players with high-quality configurations, the new weapon MG5, etc., and the launch of a new season of Survival Pass VOL.19.

Debuting in August 2022, Bounty Royale will feature the AKINTA map as a launch map, limited-time content for Future Battle Labs. This relaunch of Bounty Royale will host up to 32 players and will not include any AI. Players can accumulate team points by collecting data from “data generation devices” on the battlefield or completing missions. If the player’s character dies, it will drop some of the collected data, which can be obtained by other players by looting the material box. After a period of time after death, players can redeploy an unlimited number of times. Teams that fail to collect a certain amount of data at each stage will be eliminated, and the last surviving team will win.

In Bounty Royale mode, players can more easily select the weapons and equipment they want in the lobby. The range of equipment options depends on the player’s level in Bounty Royale, which is only available in this mode. For example, high-level players can only choose some equipment, but can get more rewards. Bounty Royale will be open for 8 hours every day from 16:00 to 00:00 for players to chase bounties.

In addition, for high-end devices, “Future Battle M” provides players with the option to apply higher image quality. Previously, if the frame rate was set to 90 FPS, only the “Low” graphics quality option could be selected. After this update, players can choose higher graphics options.

This version also adds a light machine gun (LMG) “MG5”. The MG5 uses 7.62mm ammunition, has a lot of firepower, and can be found on all maps in Future Fight M. If the player installs the “Special Extended Magazine” on the MG5, the magazine capacity will increase from 50 rounds to 100 rounds, but the loading speed will slow down. In addition, the “5.56mm barrel” configuration for the Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR) “SLR” has been changed to “Incendiary”. Enemies hit by Molotov cocktails will suffer 6 seconds of incendiary damage, and the aiming of enemies will be restricted.

This Survival Pass VOL.19 will start a series of stories with the protagonist “Blocker” of the Giant Lake Alliance as the main axis. As long as the survivors reach the highest level of the pass, they can win all the costumes of the character for free, upgrade to the advanced pass, and have the opportunity to obtain the complete costume of “Blocker”. As for the upgrade of the Legendary Pass, survivors will have the opportunity to purchase the “Emperor Guard Costume”.