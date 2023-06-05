Home » Future Film Festival 2023: all about the twenty-third edition …
Future Film Festival 2023: all about the twenty-third edition …

Future Film Festival 2023: all about the twenty-third edition …

From 15 to 26 November will take place on Future Film Festival 2023the 23rd edition of the first Italian festival dedicated to the new frontiers of cinema and audiovisuals.

The festival will be held in two cities: Bologna from 15 to 19 and Modena from 24 to 26. The event is organized by Rete Doc, the cooperative network of culture and technological innovation professionals, through Doc Servizi, in collaboration with the Friends of the Future Film Festival Association.

Registrations open for the Future Film Festival 2023

The festival accepts works of any length, made in the last two years, in six categories:

  • Animated feature films national and international: unpublished narrative works made in animation, lasting 50 minutes or more;
  • Feature films with visual effects unpublished, national and international, lasting 50 minutes or more;
  • Animated shorts and with visual effects national and international, lasting less than 50 minutes, including credits;
  • Serie domestic and international: any animation project presented in serial form, including pilots, pilot presentations, webseries, docu-series, limited series, anthologies, or any other film or video designed for multi-episodic enjoyment, and with the possibility of submit single or multiple episodes of the same project;
  • New Frontiers national and international: the section for innovative works, immersive experiences in AR or VR, proposals for different platforms, including Mixed Media, multimedia installations, live film performances or designed for specific digital platforms;
  • Italian visual effectscategory for backstage visual effects made by professionals or national companies.

Registration is open until 30 July 2023. To participate, simply fill in the form on the futurefilmfestival.it website. The selected works will be announced by 30 September 2023.

