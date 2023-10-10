Future uncertain after sale by Epic

After just a year and a half, Epic Games is selling the music platform Bandcamp again. What will happen next for the service, which is particularly popular outside of the mainstream, is anyone’s guess.

It came as quite a surprise when Epic Games acquired the music service Bandcamp in March 2022. Now, not even two years after the takeover, Bandcamp is being put on the road again – for financial reasons. New owner Songtradr, which is a music licensing platform, initially announced that the purchased service would continue to be a destination for musicians seeking fair compensation.

Since its founding in 2008, Bandcamp has been aimed primarily at independent musicians and labels and enables them to keep an average of over 80% of the income generated from sales via the platform – significantly more than with Spotify. Especially outside the mainstream, Bandcamp is a popular place for fans to purchase music and merchandise from their favorite artists.

But what is the real status of the platform? Apparently not good. According to a report by Wired, many employees were not retained by Songtradr in the sale and the rest were deprived of access to key systems and are currently unable to work properly. Job offers will also only be made to Bandcamp employees who were not taken on in the next few weeks. However, a company that has around 5 million labels and artists as customers is likely to have problems without proper working equipment over such a period of time.

Songtradr has announced that it would like to make some adjustments to Bandcamp so that the service can continue to be profitable and stable in the long term. The near future will have to show whether the current situation stands in the way of this vision or whether Songtradr manages to manage everything smoothly.

Have you had any experience with Bandcamp? If so, would you regret losing the service? Feel free to write it to us in the comments!

